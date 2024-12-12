Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone Hated Each Other For Years
Few actors who have achieved legendary status are more quotable than Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Get to the choppah!" and Sylvester Stallone's tragic underdog Rocky shouting "Yo Adrian!" are referenced in households across the country and even in other movies. They're undeniably two of the most famous action stars of all time. Perhaps that could be a part of the reason behind their feud in the '90s. Throughout the era, Schwarzenegger and Stallone were engaged in a long-standing, bitter clash, and they couldn't stand each other for quite some time.
The two actors actually hated each other for upwards of a decade. The feud reportedly dates back to the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, where they were seated at the same table and Stallone lost in five of the six categories for which he was nominated, while Schwarzenegger won the "New Star Award." Stallone thought that Schwarzenegger was laughing at him for his losses, and when "Rocky" won for Best Motion Picture, Stallone supposedly threw a bowl of flowers at Schwarzenegger, and so began the beef. From then on, they were rivals until they both invested in the "Planet Hollywood" restaurant chain. Once they invested in "Planet Hollywood" together (along with Schwarzenegger's pal, Bruce Willis), the actors decided to bury the hatchet of their Hollywood feud, but it definitely took them swallowing their respective pride.
Stallone said even their DNA hated each other
According to Deadline, before they both invested in "Planet Hollywood," Sylvester Stallone said in an interview on "The Graham Norton Show" of his new buddy, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Even our DNA hated each other." Schwarzenegger gave a bit more insight, saying, "We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme — we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns ... It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other." The competition was fierce, but what likely began as simple show-biz competition quickly turned vicious.
Stallone explained on "The Jonathan Ross Show," per People, "We couldn't stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while. We truly, truly loathed each other." He also addressed a rumor that Schwarzenegger conned him into taking a part in a movie that was sure to be a flop — a rumor which Schwarzenegger confirmed, saying "It's 100% true. In those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry." Now they can call each other co-stars instead of competing for roles, as the two were cast together in "The Escape Plan" in 2013 and the "Expendables" franchise, but they still joke and call back to their beef from the '90s, a precedent to their friendship that they will not soon forget.