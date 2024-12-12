Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone Hated Each Other For Years

Few actors who have achieved legendary status are more quotable than Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Get to the choppah!" and Sylvester Stallone's tragic underdog Rocky shouting "Yo Adrian!" are referenced in households across the country and even in other movies. They're undeniably two of the most famous action stars of all time. Perhaps that could be a part of the reason behind their feud in the '90s. Throughout the era, Schwarzenegger and Stallone were engaged in a long-standing, bitter clash, and they couldn't stand each other for quite some time.

The two actors actually hated each other for upwards of a decade. The feud reportedly dates back to the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, where they were seated at the same table and Stallone lost in five of the six categories for which he was nominated, while Schwarzenegger won the "New Star Award." Stallone thought that Schwarzenegger was laughing at him for his losses, and when "Rocky" won for Best Motion Picture, Stallone supposedly threw a bowl of flowers at Schwarzenegger, and so began the beef. From then on, they were rivals until they both invested in the "Planet Hollywood" restaurant chain. Once they invested in "Planet Hollywood" together (along with Schwarzenegger's pal, Bruce Willis), the actors decided to bury the hatchet of their Hollywood feud, but it definitely took them swallowing their respective pride.

