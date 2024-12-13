Laura Loomer Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Video
Laura Loomer has always been outspoken and controversial, long before gaining a national platform. In her final year at Barry University, the conspiracy theorist tricked several professors into supporting a supposed "humanitarian club" aimed at providing education to Islamic states — only to later reveal it was a fabricated pro-ISIS group (via NBC Miami).
One year after her graduation in 2016, a Florida television station, WPLG, obtained videos of Loomer from her time at Barry while reporting on her connection with Donald Trump. And while her statements in those clips were just as inflammatory as you'd expect, something else glaringly stood out: how drastically different she looked before entering the political scene.
The clips certainly don't help quiet the plastic surgery transformation rumors that have been swirling around Laura Loomer for years. Not only does her jawline look vastly different, but even her nose looked dissimilar to its current appearance. To top it off, we're shocked to realize that her signature black hair used to be blonde.
Laura Loomer admitted she hated everything about her previous self
While other people's weight is never anyone's business, Loomer just won't stop talking about her weight loss. After being called out on X for her mean comments about plus-sized people, she claimed it was totally okay for her to judge because she'd once been fat herself. "Yes. I used to be 195 pounds several years ago. I don't like talking about it because I hated everything about myself when I was that size, and I'm embarrassed I was ever that big. [...] Being fat is mostly always a choice."
She alleged that she is now down to 122 pounds after a 73-pound weight loss. This, along with her plastic surgery and drastic hair color change, explains why Loomer is completely unrecognizable in throwback photos. She also noted that she "[feels] the most confident I have ever felt." Unfortunately, this confidence might be the fuel for her continued bullying on the internet.
The self-professed Islamophobe took to X to insult Bill Burr's gorgeous wife, Nia Renee Hill. "Why is @billburr married to this? Isn't he a millionaire?" Naturally, the internet was quick to fire back. "Looking at what money did to your face ... I'd say she's just f***ing fine," X user @theangriestbuni commented. And while we don't condone body shaming of any kind, Laura Loomer should know better than to fan its flames.