Laura Loomer Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Video

Laura Loomer has always been outspoken and controversial, long before gaining a national platform. In her final year at Barry University, the conspiracy theorist tricked several professors into supporting a supposed "humanitarian club" aimed at providing education to Islamic states — only to later reveal it was a fabricated pro-ISIS group (via NBC Miami).

Advertisement

One year after her graduation in 2016, a Florida television station, WPLG, obtained videos of Loomer from her time at Barry while reporting on her connection with Donald Trump. And while her statements in those clips were just as inflammatory as you'd expect, something else glaringly stood out: how drastically different she looked before entering the political scene.

The clips certainly don't help quiet the plastic surgery transformation rumors that have been swirling around Laura Loomer for years. Not only does her jawline look vastly different, but even her nose looked dissimilar to its current appearance. To top it off, we're shocked to realize that her signature black hair used to be blonde.

Advertisement