Meet Bill Burr's Wife, Nia Renée Hill
It's no surprise that amongst the major comedy acts to have come out over the last three decades, Bill Burr has been among the most prominent to date. However, it would take him some time for Burr to see the fruits of his labor. The 2000s served as the stepping stones he needed to become a highly respected comedian. Of course, his career through stand-up wouldn't be complete without an array of acting credits, an animated cartoon series, and a podcast. Through interviews and television appearances, it's become clear that Burr is not only a wearer of many hats but a dedicated family man as well.
His humble beginnings caused him to cross paths with Nia Renée Hill, whom he'd later marry in 2013. While they've kept a lid on most aspects of their relationship, Burr has been known to speak highly of Nia and even got her involved in the few projects he worked on. During his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Burr expressed his admiration for her, stating, "There's very few people I met in my life that have an energy where you're just like, 'Wow, I want to be around her.'" As fans grew more accustomed to her personality, so did their curiosity for her personal journey.
From venturing into motherhood to exploring other avenues of creativity, Nia has lived an interesting life outside of her marriage to the stand-up comedian. To learn more, allow us to introduce you to Bill Burr's wife, Nia Renée Hill!
She grew up around the entertainment business
Born on June 2, 1978, Nia Renée Hill spent her childhood splitting time between Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California, after her parents divorced. While she spent most of her time with her mother and step-father, she would make visits to LA to see her dad, which seemingly shaped who she'd become as an adult. This is partly due to her father being Ben Hill, a well-established manager who worked various jobs throughout the entertainment industry, ranging from HBO to Atlantic Records. This exposed Nia to the entertainment industry at a young age.
According to a post she wrote in 2013, Nia recalled her summers being some of the greatest highlights of her childhood. "My father lived in L.A., worked as a comedy manager, and was connected to some very cool people," she wrote. "He took me to Spago for my 15th birthday. I went to the taping of Joe Piscapo's HBO Special. Don't laugh, that was a hot ticket in 1984!"
Nia's early introduction to the entertainment industry seemingly influenced her interests as she'd use this experience to pursue a career within that field.
She met Bill Burr while she was working on a comedy show
Like Bill Burr, Nia Renée Hill attended Emerson College in hopes of transitioning to an on-screen space. Her humble beginnings within the entertainment industry, however, saw her work behind the scenes of some incredible companies, like MTV. As a talent coordinator, Nia also worked for Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show" in 2003. After that, Hill began working on "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," which set the stage for her to meet her future husband.
During a 2024 interview with "The Breakfast Club," Burr recalled meeting Hill while he was doing a show at the Apollo. At the time, her father worked for the establishment and Hill seemingly tagged along. However, it wasn't until Burr made an appearance on "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" that the two would officially interact with each other. "We kind of hit it off," he said. "I remember I just kept asking her out and she just kept being a jerk." The slew of rejections — plus and a man trying to intervene between the two — didn't deter Burr. After the two went to dinner with the rest of the crew members from the show, Burr recalled asking Hill to split a cab with him so he could kiss her. "So, she put her head down and smiled, and I go, 'I got her.'" he said.
She tried her hand at becoming an actor
Through acquiring jobs at companies like Comedy Central and MTV, Nia Renée Hill was seemingly on a fast track to having a career similar to her father's. However, after experiencing the success of working for said companies, she discovered that it ultimately left her unsatisfied. During her appearance on Kimberly Ndubizu's "Rich Little Broke Girls" podcast, Hill spoke about what led her to quit her job at MTV. "It was a great job, but it left me feeling very unfulfilled and I remember being like, 'Damn. Well, I have my boyfriend,' — this is, you know, Bill. Bill and I were firmly together — 'I got my apartment, I got my friends, I got this job, like, why am I so unhappy? Like, what is missing?'" she recalled. "And what was missing was my own sense of creativity."
With the support of Burr, Hill decided to try her hand at acting, to which she saw minor success. Throughout her career as an actor, Hill appeared in "Lila, Long Distance," "Santa Clarita Diet," and "Crashing." Burr also involved her in his creative ventures as well, with Hill voicing Georgia Roosevelt in Burr's animated series "F Is for Family" and made an appearance in his movie "Old Dads." Her work as an actor continues. In March 2024, she took to Instagram to announce that she would be appearing alongside Larry David in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Hill wrote about her marriage online
After quitting her job at MTV, Nia Renée Hill was at a critical point in her life. Not only did she have to start from scratch to pursue an acting career, but she also questioned whether she made the right decision. Interestingly enough, a creative venture saw Hill give those online a taste of how she felt then, both in her professional life and relationship.
For a brief period, Hill wrote for the now-deceased online lifestyle magazine, xoJane. In March 2013, Hill published the article, "I'm a Black Woman Who Dates White Guys — How to Not Be a D***," which explored the various comments she'd received about her interracial relationship. The same was true for Burr, as fans and media personalities alike have always made his marriage a topic of discussion. Hill used the online mag to spill out the common stereotypes geared toward her relationship and how ignorant they come off. Within the same month, Hill wrote an article titled "I Never Thought I Would End Up Here, but Here I Am: My Life as a Kept Woman," where she opened up about her transition from an independent businesswoman to a "spoiled housewife."
She founded a production company
Nia Renée Hill wasted no time diving into the world of acting once she realized that it was a true passion of hers. From picking up a waitressing job to fund her life while auditioning for anything she could find, Hill found minor success during this venture. Hill also spent her time developing a production company, Tenderheaded Films, where she not only worked as a director but was able to show her acting chops as well.
Throughout 2012, Hill used social media to push her production company to the masses. Her first production, "Love + Trust," premiered on September 16, 2012. In the four-part series, Hill portrayed Jaida, a woman in a troubled relationship who chooses to make a move on her best friend's significant other. The four-part series was screened at the Art of Acting studio in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, not much is known about the company following its seemingly strong start. By the end of 2012, the company went quiet on social media.
Hill co-created a podcast series with a comedian
Despite Nia Renée Hill venturing into a more sustained acting career, her passion for comedy never wavered. Given her husband's consistent growth as a comedian and her willingness to participate in several of his projects — ranging from his Netflix animated series to his podcast — it was clear Hill was still a die-hard fan of comedy. Thus, giving her the willingness to venture into a comedic space of her own. This culminated in 2019 when Hill partnered with comedian Marcella Arguello to produce a YouTube podcast series titled, "You Welcome!"
With comedy at the forefront, the podcast prided itself on shedding light on women within the comedy industry. Though there'd be exceptions to this, the podcast was home to interviews with comic acts such as Laure Kilmartin, an Emmy-nominated writer who previously wrote for "Conan," and "Abbott Elementary" creator and actor Quinta Brunson. The podcast series also featured segments in which Arguello and her guests answered fan-submitted questions. Within the same year of its conception, Hill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate their 10th episode, which included Sasheer Zamata and Heidi Heaslet. This, however, would be their final episode.
Nia Renée Hill shares two children with Bill Burr
In January 2017, Nia Renée Hill and Bill Burr became the parents of their daughter, Lola. Given their dedication to their first child's privacy, it came as a shock when Hill took to Instagram in 2020 to announce that she'd be having another child. By June, she and Burr welcomed a son to the world, sharing the news in a now-deleted post with the caption, "Mama's here. Always" (via Today).
While the two haven't divulged much information about their children over the years, their love for them has been made apparent. As for Burr, he took to his podcast, "Thursday Afternoon, Monday Morning" in 2022 to gush about his two children. "I have two of the best kids ever," he expressed. "Everybody says how happy my kids are. I can't even tell you how proud I am of that."
During her appearance on Marcella Arguello's podcast "The Scroll Down," Hill spoke about how her daughter reminds her of both herself and her husband. "The change has been startling. It's been amazing, and she reminds me a lot of myself at her age," she said. "She's a little bit more combative. I was a little more low-key — she is half her father."
She defended her marriage to Bill Burr on social media
Over his career, Bill Burr has been known to draw up a string of controversies regarding his takes on both politics and social dynamics. While harsh reactions over tongue-in-cheek banter are commonplace for comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, Burr is commonly at the forefront. One example of this was his comedy special "Paper Tiger," which was home to various controversial jokes ranging from his comments about Michelle Obama's tour for her memoir "Becoming," to his take on male feminists. In 2020, Burr yet again stirred up controversy following his "Saturday Night Live" appearance.
His opening monologue was subject to criticism from those on social media due to his views on cancel culture and how the "woke movement" was deterred from being about people of color. What followed was a slew of online users making comments about Burr and whether his stance on racial adversity holds any weight. Through this, Nia Renée Hill became a topic of discussion, given her relationship with the comedian. The conversation seemingly came to a head when Hill responded to an insensitive comment about the validity of her marriage to Burr on X, formerly known as Twitter. When a user implied that Hill was a sex slave to Burr, Hill defended her marriage by replying, "B****, shut the f*** up."
Nia Renée Hill went viral for flipping Trump off in 2023
Although Bill Burr has been notorious for his controversial takes through his standup specials, podcast interviews, and opening monologues, Nia Renée Hill got to experience what it was to have massive public attention for an opinionated take in 2023. At the UFC 295 event in Madison Square Garden, various celebrities like Kid Rock were seen in attendance. Amongst those were Burr, whom Hill accompanied to the event, and the former president Donald Trump. As cameras panned to capture the controversial politician, Burr and Hill could be seen in the background. While Burr was seemingly distracted, Hill couldn't help but flip off Trump during this time. Despite Trump's unawareness of the moment, the internet caught wind of this quickly.
While a majority of Trump supporters blasted Hill for the gesture, others praised her for doing it — one of whom was her husband, who defended her actions during his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." When Eisen jokingly asked Burr about the condition of his wife's hands, Burr quickly responded, "Oh, they're fantastic. I love my wife. You know where you stand with her." After a brief moment of laughter, Burr devled into the topic Eisen was eluding to, saying, "Okay, the guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger, nobody got arrested. That's why this country's great."
She made a brief appearance in a notable reality show
While Nia Renée Hill remained booked and busy throughout 2023, she rounded out her year by partaking in a project that most wouldn't have expected. Aside from a photo of her flipping off Donald Trump going viral that year, Hill went viral yet again when fans of Bill Burr noticed that she made an appearance in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Due to her close friendship with Crystal Kung Minkoff, who's married to notable filmmaker, Rob Minkoff, and Annamarie Wiley's brief absence from the show, Hill got to take part in the notable reality show. In the episode titled "A Fiesty Fiesta," Hill appeared alongside the star-studded cast to attend Crystal's "Taco Tuesday" party. As their fiesta quickly turned into a fiasco, Hill's reaction to the tensions between the castmates left a lasting impression on fans of the show. Despite it going against her better nature to be in the public eye for drama, Hill seemingly loved being in the position to witness the downward spiral in real time. Just hours before its premiere in 2023, Hill took to Instagram to announce her inclusion in the long-running series. "Came for the tacos, stayed for the drama!" she wrote. "Watch how my visit to Crystal Kung Minkoff's house went tonight on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' on Bravo TV tonight!"
She launched herself into the world of fine dining
Alongside her acting pursuits, Nia Renée Hill explored various aspects of her creativity. As her passion for entertainment grew, so did her passion for fine dining. In her article detailning life as "a kept woman," Hill opened up about her sudden shift into enjoying the more luxurious things in life. Unknowingly, this launched the self-proclaimed foodie into picking up another passion.
During her May 2024 appearance on Kimberly Ndubizu's podcast "Rich Little Brokegirls," Hill spoke about a project she's working on dedicated to restaurant culture. "I've been developing a show that I'm calling 'At the Table' that's about highlighting Black folks in the fine dining and wine space," she said. This came after a brief period in which she worked for Michelin Guide, hosting events for restaurants throughout California and Florida. According to Hill, this experience alone changed her outlook on the restaurant industry as a whole, prompting her to get more involved.
"I've always been a food person, but I think being in that environment — the Michelin environment — and seeing these chefs, these restaurants, these teams get this award or get this recognition ... it was so invigorating and so inspiring to me," she explained. "And I have always loved to go out to eat, and to be able to sort of see the restaurant industry in a different way was very illuminating to me."