Meet Bill Burr's Wife, Nia Renée Hill

It's no surprise that amongst the major comedy acts to have come out over the last three decades, Bill Burr has been among the most prominent to date. However, it would take him some time for Burr to see the fruits of his labor. The 2000s served as the stepping stones he needed to become a highly respected comedian. Of course, his career through stand-up wouldn't be complete without an array of acting credits, an animated cartoon series, and a podcast. Through interviews and television appearances, it's become clear that Burr is not only a wearer of many hats but a dedicated family man as well.

His humble beginnings caused him to cross paths with Nia Renée Hill, whom he'd later marry in 2013. While they've kept a lid on most aspects of their relationship, Burr has been known to speak highly of Nia and even got her involved in the few projects he worked on. During his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Burr expressed his admiration for her, stating, "There's very few people I met in my life that have an energy where you're just like, 'Wow, I want to be around her.'" As fans grew more accustomed to her personality, so did their curiosity for her personal journey.

From venturing into motherhood to exploring other avenues of creativity, Nia has lived an interesting life outside of her marriage to the stand-up comedian. To learn more, allow us to introduce you to Bill Burr's wife, Nia Renée Hill!

