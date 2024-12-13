Details About Britney Spears' History Of Legal Troubles

Superstar performer Britney Spears has had a rough couple of decades. For nearly 14 years, the pop superstar could not spend her own money or make any major personal or career decisions without the permission of her father Jamie due to a conservatorship that came to an end only in 2021. In addition, not only did her relationship with her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, suffer during this period, but her songwriting inspiration and desire to put out new music also dried up. "Music was my life and the conservatorship was deadly for that," Spears wrote in her memoir (via The Guardian).

Spears' heartbreaks didn't stop with the termination of her conservatorship, however, as she was publicly criticized by her sons over her Instagram posts and parenting, and her marriage to Sam Asghari ended in divorce less than two years after they tied the knot. However, it hasn't been all bad for the "Toxic" hitmaker. Since regaining control over her life, Spears has released a song with Elton John, shared her story through her New York Times bestselling memoir "The Woman in Me," and signed a deal to turn her book into a biopic directed by Jon M. Chu. The singer's strained relationship with her children also appeared to be on the mend as Jayden, who moved to Hawaii with his dad alongside Sean, reportedly visited Spears in Los Angeles and stayed with her in November 2024, People reported.

But it wasn't just the conservatorship that cast a shadow over Spears' music career and business ventures. The Princess of Pop also faced many legal troubles over the years, with lawsuits accusing her of plagiarism, sexual harassment, and more.