Lara Trump's Big Career News Has Everyone Begging Her Not To Do This One Thing

President-elect Donald Trump isn't the only Trump family member making moves lately. While her father-in-law is busy selecting Cabinet members who are trying way too hard to inflate his ego, Lara Trump decided she also had a major announcement for the masses. The mother-of-two is stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (via AP). She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her time at the RNC and convey how grateful she was for the experience.
"Serving as the RNC co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she captioned, adding how her goal is now complete and that it's time for her to move on to other ventures. She also thanked the entire RNC team, Chairman Michael Whatley, and Donald Trump himself. "We are so proud of you and I'm grateful you trusted me in this position," she wrote.
The AP reported that becoming the next senator of Florida is a consideration for Lara. One of the state's Senate seats is currently held by Marco Rubio, who may be joining Donald in the White House as his secretary of state. If he does, then the seat is up for grabs. However, Lara may have other plans — ones that people online vehemently hope she doesn't follow through on next year: becoming a full-time singer.
The internet doesn't want to hear more of her music
Lara Trump has not-so-subtly made it clear she wants to have a career in music, such as when she went on Fox News in October 2023 to talk about the single she had just released, a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" with a country twist. Unfortunately, Trump's path to music superstardom had a rocky start, with the former television producer believing her song was shadow-banned. She once tweeted at Apple on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking why her song wasn't coming up when she searched for it. When Trump released her second single in March 2024, she told Breitbart News how much she loved the music process, but said, "My immediate focus over the next 8 months will be my new role at the RNC." She added that she is excited for the day she can pick her music back up. That time may be now, much to the internet's chagrin.
"Why is Lara Trump stepping down as co-chair of the RNC? Hopefully, it's not to pursue a full-time singing career," one person tweeted, including a GIF of David Rose from "Schitt's Creek" saying, "It sounded like a thousand guinea pigs were being shoved into a woodchipper." Another person wrote, "If only we could get Lara Trump to stop acting like she's on 'American Idol.'" A third poked fun at her failed Tom Petty cover. Maybe her family could just get her a karaoke mic for Christmas and call it a day?