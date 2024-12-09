Lara Trump's Big Career News Has Everyone Begging Her Not To Do This One Thing

President-elect Donald Trump isn't the only Trump family member making moves lately. While her father-in-law is busy selecting Cabinet members who are trying way too hard to inflate his ego, Lara Trump decided she also had a major announcement for the masses. The mother-of-two is stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (via AP). She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her time at the RNC and convey how grateful she was for the experience.

Advertisement

"Serving as the RNC co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she captioned, adding how her goal is now complete and that it's time for her to move on to other ventures. She also thanked the entire RNC team, Chairman Michael Whatley, and Donald Trump himself. "We are so proud of you and I'm grateful you trusted me in this position," she wrote.

The AP reported that becoming the next senator of Florida is a consideration for Lara. One of the state's Senate seats is currently held by Marco Rubio, who may be joining Donald in the White House as his secretary of state. If he does, then the seat is up for grabs. However, Lara may have other plans — ones that people online vehemently hope she doesn't follow through on next year: becoming a full-time singer.

Advertisement