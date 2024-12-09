Things Only Adults Notice About Wicked

Many older viewers of "Wicked" may pick up on some of the clever little nods to 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" that are peppered throughout the prequel. While some of these Easter eggs are fairly obvious — we see Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion walking down the Yellow Brick Road in the opening moments of the film, for instance — other references are a little more subtle.

One of the first references to "The Wizard of Oz" that you might spot is the title card — when the title, "Wicked: Part 1" appears on screen, it is written in the same font and style as the title card in the 1939 film. Then, there are the character Easter eggs. In "Wicked," Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero is destined to become the Scarecrow, while Ethan Slater's Boq will one day become the Tin Man. As many fans have noted, both Bailey and Slater pay homage to the physicality of the characters seen in the original film with their dance moves, mannerisms, movements. In one scene, Fiyero can be seen standing between two pillars with his arms stretched out like a scarecrow.

Other references include Elphaba riding on a bicycle with a basket (just like "The Wizard of Oz's" Miss. Gulch, the Kansas counterpart of the Wicked Witch), Elphaba and Glinda visiting the Emerald City salon (just like Dorothy and her friends in "The Wizard of Oz"), and Jeff Goldblum's Wizard of Oz peeking out from behind a curtain (just like the Wizard, aka the "man behind the curtain.")

