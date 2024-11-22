Why The Cast Of Wicked Looks So Familiar

"Wicked' is officially a pop culture phenomenon. In fact, if 2023 was the year of "Barbie," it's safe to say that 2024 was the year the "Wicked" movie dominated the cinematic landscape. Based on the 2003 Broadway musical, in turn based on Gregory Maguire's book, "Wicked" tells the story of the witches of Oz before the events of "The Wizard of Oz." The musical follows Glinda (who later becomes Glinda the Good Witch) and Elphaba (who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West) as they meet and become unlikely friends at school.

The film is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year thanks in no small part to its epic cast. Tony Award winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, while pop superstar Ariana Grande fulfills her childhood dream of playing Glinda. Meanwhile, "Bridgerton" actor Jonathan Bailey looks as dashing as ever as Fiyero, the two witches' love interest (yes, it gets a little messy). The film also stars other familiar faces such as Michelle Yeoh from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and Jeff Goldblum. Curious where you know the rest of the cast from? We've got you covered.