Beyoncé Subtly Proves She's Standing By Jay-Z With This One Accessory

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

From the throne of hip-hop royalty to the courtroom hot seat, Jay-Z's empire now faces accusations of a heinous crime. The entrepreneur and rapper is being sued over claims of sexual assault alongside embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing separate albeit similarly disturbing allegations. The plaintiff alleges that Jay-Z raped her in 2000, when she was just 13 years old, in the presence of Diddy and another unnamed female celebrity. But while the internet tarnishes the "Hard Knock Life" hitmaker's name with controversy, Beyoncé Knowles, his wife of almost 20 years, is standing firmly by his side.

Advertisement

In what some have termed a bold display of loyalty, the "Baby Boy" singer attended the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" alongside her beloved husband and their daughter, Blue Ivy, who seems to be growing up so fast. More importantly, Beyoncé, who is rarely seen with her wedding ring, made a statement by flaunting her massive diamond rock, waving proudly for the paparazzi. As one Reddit user summarized, "Bey rarely wears her ring unless I've just missed it all these years. This is PR down."

Not everyone is convinced that showing up with Jay-Z was the best idea in the first place either. As a commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, argued it would have been much better if the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker stayed home to avoid shining a negative light on his daughter and wife, noting, "If I were very publicly being sued for the sexual assault of a child, the last thing I would do is attend the premiere of a children's movie."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).