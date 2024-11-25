Alina Habba's Fur Fashion Fail Stands Out For All The Wrong Reasons

Alina Habba's white fur coat also seemed a bit over-the-top glam for an event where other guests were wearing khakis and jeans. Does she want to be the center of attention? It wouldn't be anything new; Habba has never been one to shy away from an inappropriate outfit. Lara Trump was also a guest at Ryan Hager's 30th birthday party, and she went with leather leggings and a wide brimmed black hat. When Habba and Trump stood next to each other, they were giving off Elphaba and Glinda vibes with a MAGA twist.

Siggy Flicker, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum and one of Habba's close friends, was there too, and she posted clips of both Habba and Lara singing at the party. Habba went with Tracy Chapman's "Give Me One Reason" while Trump chose to sing her cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" — the same song that Lara Trump used to help launch her music career.

No matter how out of place Habba's outfit may have seemed to the rest of us, she still had fun. Habba shared her own birthday shout out to Hager on her Instagram page. In her post, she said, "This man makes me, my kids and my friends all smile ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ryanshager LEGEND."