This Might Be Alina Habba's Biggest Fashion Fail To Date
One major MAGA celebrity in Donald Trump's inner circle is Alina Habba, one of his attorneys. Like her client, Habba has been in the crosshairs of scandal before. Sometimes the controversy has been related to fashion, like when a pricey accessory on Habba's arm caused a stir. Not every fashion fail from Habba is technically a scandal, however. Sometimes, it's just unflattering.
The above Instagram photo from November 2023 showed Habba smiling alongside her parents. She was wearing a pair of mauve pants and tan, strappy high heels along with a gold, floral-embellished monstrosity of a sleeveless blouse. The top is the La Scala Top (With Feathers) from the La DoubleJ brand, in the Margarita in Jacquard style. As the name implies, it's hemmed with grayish-blue marabou feathers.
Maybe if Habba had purchased the matching pants from La DoubleJ to go with her top, it would've been a striking and bold look. But pairing something so over-the-top with plain purple pants makes for a disorganized, messy outfit.
Social media users wonder if Habba takes style cues from another woman Trump is close to
Her feathered La DoubleJ top can be added to the list of Alina Habba looks that missed the mark, but at least it's not as brash as her bold, much-criticized airport accessory — a red hat with a white silhouette image of Donald Trump holding up his middle finger.
Disregarding that gold blouse and crass hat, some have compared Habba's standard fashions to what Melania Trump usually wears. Habba is something of a Melania clone. In October 2024 on X, formerly known as Twitter, journalist Ron Filipkowski shared photos comparing the women. Their hair, features, and tops were scarily similar in the two pictures. He simply captioned the tweet, "Huh."
Huh pic.twitter.com/ninJDKq7wr
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2024
Many users replied to the tweet with jokes about the similarities between Habba and Melania. Others felt it was a purposeful choice on Habba's part, but one X user thought Habba's likeness to Melania could be unintentional. "It's like watching someone's subconscious desires play out in real-time," they said. "The hair, the outfits ... it's like she's channeling Melania without even realizing it."