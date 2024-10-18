This Might Be Alina Habba's Biggest Fashion Fail To Date

One major MAGA celebrity in Donald Trump's inner circle is Alina Habba, one of his attorneys. Like her client, Habba has been in the crosshairs of scandal before. Sometimes the controversy has been related to fashion, like when a pricey accessory on Habba's arm caused a stir. Not every fashion fail from Habba is technically a scandal, however. Sometimes, it's just unflattering.

The above Instagram photo from November 2023 showed Habba smiling alongside her parents. She was wearing a pair of mauve pants and tan, strappy high heels along with a gold, floral-embellished monstrosity of a sleeveless blouse. The top is the La Scala Top (With Feathers) from the La DoubleJ brand, in the Margarita in Jacquard style. As the name implies, it's hemmed with grayish-blue marabou feathers.

Maybe if Habba had purchased the matching pants from La DoubleJ to go with her top, it would've been a striking and bold look. But pairing something so over-the-top with plain purple pants makes for a disorganized, messy outfit.