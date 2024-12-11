Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne
In terms of celebrities' children, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children had to be some of the most talked-about kids in Hollywood while they were growing up. Today, the six children are older, coming into their own, and making choices for themselves. Jolie and Pitt's youngest child, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, was born just a minute after her twin brother Knox Jolie-Pitt back in 2008. Yet, it's clear that growing up as the youngest member of a big, famous, complicated family had its downsides.
As Vivienne gets older, her true personality is beginning to shine through. It's clear that the youngest Jolie-Pitt daughter prefers to be private. It also seems that she is interested in the world of show business — just not in the way that some might assume. It seems that Vivienne prefers to be behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera. And, despite being quiet and staying mostly out of the spotlight, the choices Vivienne is making as she gets older may hint at the difficulties she's faced throughout her life.
Vivienne's upbringing may not have been a good fit for her
While they were together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most famous couples in the world. Consequently, their six children were often in the public eye, whether they wanted to be or not. And how the children seemingly feel now that they're older indicates that childhood in the spotlight may not have been ideal. In October 2024, Jolie was asked if her children plan to go into acting. "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people," she told E! News. According to her, "They want to be private."
All of the Jolie-Pitt kids may be seeking a more private life in the future. But it's clear that this is true for Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in particular. She helped her mom produce the 2024 musical adaptation of "The Outsiders" on Broadway. In 2023, Jolie explained to E! News that this kind of project was aligned with Vivienne's desire to be backstage, rather than onstage and noted that Vivienne reminds her of her mother Marcheline Bertrand, rather than the actors in the family. "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie explained, adding, "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
Her relationship with her dad has been far from easy
Many children know the struggle of divorcing parents. For Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and her siblings, though, this struggle has been particularly complex. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and her custody battle against Brad Pitt continued for years to come. Surely, watching their parents battle it out in front of the world was painful for the Jolie-Pitt kids. But, the legal battle revealed that Pitt and Jolie's marriage may have been just as tough on the kids as their split. In 2022, a court filing revealed an incident that took place on a private flight in 2016. A drunken Pitt allegedly lashed out at Jolie, physically and verbally assaulting her. "Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats, injuring Jolie's back and elbow," the filing stated. It also noted, "The children rushed in, and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face."
Pitt is reportedly estranged from his kids, and it's clear that his alleged violent behavior likely has a lot to do with it. Vivienne is no exeption to this. Her behavior on Father's Day 2024 was a tell-tale sign she loathes her dad; she ditched Pitt for the holiday — instead spending it at the Tony Awards with her mom.
Her identity change may reflect her pain
It seems that, for the most part, the Jolie-Pitt kids are taking Angelina Jolie's side over Brad Pitt's in their split. And Vivienne Jolie-Pitt seemingly used her own name as a hint about her painful relationship with her dad. In the Playbill for "The Outsiders," the 15-year-old made the choice to go by Vivienne Jolie, rather than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The choice to drop her father's last name from hers and go only with her mother's certainly sends a message. And she isn't the only one of Jolie and Pitt's kids to make this choice. Their daughter Zahara reportedly goes by Zahara Marley Jolie rather than including "Pitt." Their daughter Shiloh also made a decision on her 18th birthday that spoke volumes about her relationship with her dad: she took the first step to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie.
In 2022, a source told People that Pitt "misses the kids when he doesn't see them" and added that the star "has a positive attitude. He believes there will be a time when he has a great relationship with his kids again." Despite Pitt's hopefulness, it seems that plenty of damage has been done and that Vivienne and her siblings may not be particularly eager to make amends.