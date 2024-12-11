Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne

While they were together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most famous couples in the world. Consequently, their six children were often in the public eye, whether they wanted to be or not. And how the children seemingly feel now that they're older indicates that childhood in the spotlight may not have been ideal. In October 2024, Jolie was asked if her children plan to go into acting. "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people," she told E! News. According to her, "They want to be private."

All of the Jolie-Pitt kids may be seeking a more private life in the future. But it's clear that this is true for Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in particular. She helped her mom produce the 2024 musical adaptation of "The Outsiders" on Broadway. In 2023, Jolie explained to E! News that this kind of project was aligned with Vivienne's desire to be backstage, rather than onstage and noted that Vivienne reminds her of her mother Marcheline Bertrand, rather than the actors in the family. "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie explained, adding, "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

