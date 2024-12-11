HGTV's Christina Haack Poses With Hunky Handyman And Ignites Dating Rumors

With Josh Hall officially in the past, HGTV fans can't help but wonder what's next for Christina Haack — romantically speaking, since she continues to be a major pull on the home renovation network. The "Christina on the Coast" star began divorce proceedings from her third husband in July 2024, just three months shy of what would have been their third wedding anniversary. But beyond Haack's petty on-air jabs at Hall, she has kept things pretty classy, even telling her hordes of admirers to move along. Back in August, the reality star cheekily posted on her Instagram Stories: "Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute, but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband [sic]," (via Page Six).

However, it's been months since that PSA, and word on the street is that Haack may have found love again. The "Flip or Flop" alum has been sharing a suspicious number of stories featuring her charming contractor and business partner, Michael Lange. Unlike Haack's posts with other contractors, these seem quite cozy. In one picture, Lange even has his hand around her waist, pulling the HGTV star close, while she leans in ever so slightly.

@thechristinahall/Instagram

Another story showed her thanking the contractor for putting up her huge Christmas tree, accompanied by a rather telling note: "There are still good men left. One of them right here single-handedly hoisted this 11-foot tree into my home. Appreciate you," (via People). Of course, longtime fans know that the HGTV star was burned by dating a contractor before. Remember the Gary Anderson-Haack fling drama that reportedly caused trouble in her marriage to Tarek El Moussa? But who knows, maybe Lange is the exception to the rule.

