Signs Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa's Relationship Won't Last

Instagram posts are a key part of brand-building, but the frequency with which Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa share personal details about their lavish life together feels a bit much. It's one thing to keep your followers in the loop, but turning every aspect of your life into content doesn't seem healthy or sustainable. From their ongoing conflicts with Christina Hall to every small milestone and even the romantic gestures they make for each other, it definitely seems like their entire lives are curated for fans.

The couple's social media habits wouldn't be as problematic if they had account handlers, but judging by their often snarky replies to critics, the El Moussas likely manage their own. The question is, how often do they have the authenticity and privacy that is so necessary for relationships to flourish? Research supports this concern: One 2021 study published in Social Science Computer Review journal found that "increased Instagram usage reduced relationship satisfaction," leading to more conflicts and negative outcomes.

Another 2015 study from psychologists at Brunel University London demonstrated that those who post excessively may be doing so to cover up insecurities about their relationship. Simply put, if a romance is truly as great as it appears online, there's no need to turn every moment into a public spectacle.

