Signs Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa's Relationship Won't Last
It's safe to say there are some strange things about Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's relationship. For one thing, the former "Selling Sunset" star's resemblance to Tarek's ex, Christina Hall, is uncanny, and the celebrity couple definitely progressed faster than most people would consider normal. They moved in together just days after their first date and got engaged after only a year. Plus, their relationship with Hall is rather unusual — to say the very least. We're still cringing at those "cute" mix-up videos they've repeatedly shared on Instagram.
However, while these parts of their relationship might be odd, they're not necessarily clear signs that the marriage won't last. After all, some couples rush into things and make it work. Plus, the overly close relationship between Heather and Hall could be a sign of good co-parenting. The weird resemblance isn't a divorce sentence, either. It is notable, but perhaps Tarek just has a type. What is more concerning is that there are actual signs — backed by science and statistics — that hint the El Moussas' relationship may hit rocky ground sooner rather than later.
They're obsessed with sharing every detail of their lives online
Instagram posts are a key part of brand-building, but the frequency with which Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa share personal details about their lavish life together feels a bit much. It's one thing to keep your followers in the loop, but turning every aspect of your life into content doesn't seem healthy or sustainable. From their ongoing conflicts with Christina Hall to every small milestone and even the romantic gestures they make for each other, it definitely seems like their entire lives are curated for fans.
The couple's social media habits wouldn't be as problematic if they had account handlers, but judging by their often snarky replies to critics, the El Moussas likely manage their own. The question is, how often do they have the authenticity and privacy that is so necessary for relationships to flourish? Research supports this concern: One 2021 study published in Social Science Computer Review journal found that "increased Instagram usage reduced relationship satisfaction," leading to more conflicts and negative outcomes.
Another 2015 study from psychologists at Brunel University London demonstrated that those who post excessively may be doing so to cover up insecurities about their relationship. Simply put, if a romance is truly as great as it appears online, there's no need to turn every moment into a public spectacle.
The El Moussas exhibit troubling personality dynamics
One of the major signs that Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's relationship might be on shaky ground relates to their personalities. Tarek, for example, has a troubled past and is rumored to be quite toxic. Besides the HGTV star's history with gang violence as a teenager, Tarek has also faced some worrying accusations over the years. According to multiple sources, he was abusive to his ex, Christina Hall, during their lengthy marriage, even "joking" about harming her on more than one occasion. His public outburst after their split — during which the "Flip or Flop" alum repeatedly shouted, "Look at me. It's called winning," per People — was equally unsettling.
While Hall seemed perfectly capable of standing her ground, Heather reads much less assertive, often allowing Tarek to take charge. As one Reddit user observed, "From what I saw on Selling Sunset, Heather has always made her relationship her entire personality. In the first season, she was obsessed with her hockey player ex, and in seasons 2-3, she was obsessed with Tarek and his kids." Heather herself supported this, telling E! News, "It is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids." If things really are as they seem, the El Moussas risk falling into the same pitfalls that lead many couples to divorce.
They seem vain and utterly consumed with aesthetics
Despite the often unglamorous reality of marriage, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have managed to portray their relationship as a continuous picnic. It's not just their social media that's carefully curated; it's their appearances too. While we fully support everyone's right to alter their bodies as they see fit, the celebrity couple's extensive cosmetic enhancements could indicate a problem. Tarek seems glued to Botox, while Heather has had a variety of cosmetic procedures, including a boob job and lip fillers. There are even rumors that she's had work done on her eyes and nose, though the reality star firmly denies it.
The issue isn't the El Moussas' looks since obviously they look great. But research suggests that cosmetic surgery can sometimes be linked to attachment anxiety. A 2002 study published in Sex Roles Journal found that people with deep fears of being abandoned often become preoccupied with how others perceive them, warning that, "Such concerns could, in turn, lead to the use of a variety of strategies for maintaining positive regard, including cosmetic surgeries to enhance physical appearance." In other words, people who are anxious about their relationship might seek physical alterations to boost their self-esteem.
The question is, when time inevitably sets in and their marriage becomes less picture-perfect, will Tarek and Heather have the rock-solid foundation and healthy attachment styles required to weather the unglamorous challenges of life together?
Heather and Tarek have an arguably codependent relationship
Apart from Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's behaviors and habits, there is another very important sign that they could end up divorced someday. In America, divorce rates presently sit at 45%. This number is even higher for blended families, like the El Moussas'. The stats show that 67% of blended families don't make it. Sure, they could beat the odds if the celebrity couple makes an intentional effort to do so. But judging by the "Flipping El Moussas" co-stars' track record so far, they are already having some trouble. For starters, Tarek and Heather are arguably repeating many of the same mistakes that ended the "Flip or Flop" alum's relationship with his ex-wife, such as mixing work and pleasure.
As Christina Hall explained in a 2018 interview with People, working with a romantic partner can make strained situations even worse. "Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house. It was so stressful, and everyone was worried that it was going to explode," the HGTV star admitted. Beyond work, the El Moussas walk a fine line between bonding and codependency. They're constantly together at their jobs and at home, creating an intense togetherness that can sometimes blur the line between healthy partnership and codependence. And considering how quickly Tarek and Heather moved in together, it's quite likely that this behavior is already set in stone.