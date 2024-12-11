Is Trump Finally Ready To Ditch His McDonald's Habit? He Just Dropped An Interesting Clue

As Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of the United States for the second time, Americans are getting a preview of what his upcoming term holds in store. And judging by one of his recent social media posts, he plans to be heavily involved in MAHA — otherwise known as "Make America Healthy Again."

The businessman shared a post on Truth Social about how many processed American breads contain potassium bromate and other ingredients prohibited in Europe and other countries. Of course, this isn't exactly breaking news, so the move feels like Donald might just be tossing a bone to his buddy RFK Jr. and his healthy-eating initiative. Now, we're all for healthy eating initiatives, but one has to wonder — does the incoming president fully grasp what it means to back this idea?

After all, Donald's love affair with fast food has some claiming it borders on addiction. Even Melania Trump made headlines for her reported focus on Donald's diet. Many of the fast food chains he adores, such as McDonald's, use those very same controversial ingredients in their breads. If Donald actually bans these ingredients, he might have to give up the chain restaurant burgers he holds so dear. Is the commander-in-chief ready for such a huge change?

