Is Trump Finally Ready To Ditch His McDonald's Habit? He Just Dropped An Interesting Clue
As Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of the United States for the second time, Americans are getting a preview of what his upcoming term holds in store. And judging by one of his recent social media posts, he plans to be heavily involved in MAHA — otherwise known as "Make America Healthy Again."
The businessman shared a post on Truth Social about how many processed American breads contain potassium bromate and other ingredients prohibited in Europe and other countries. Of course, this isn't exactly breaking news, so the move feels like Donald might just be tossing a bone to his buddy RFK Jr. and his healthy-eating initiative. Now, we're all for healthy eating initiatives, but one has to wonder — does the incoming president fully grasp what it means to back this idea?
After all, Donald's love affair with fast food has some claiming it borders on addiction. Even Melania Trump made headlines for her reported focus on Donald's diet. Many of the fast food chains he adores, such as McDonald's, use those very same controversial ingredients in their breads. If Donald actually bans these ingredients, he might have to give up the chain restaurant burgers he holds so dear. Is the commander-in-chief ready for such a huge change?
Trump gave RFK Jr. permission to go wild on food
During Donald Trump's infamous Madison Square Garden rally (the one with the controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe), the then-candidate made an important promise if elected: "I'm going to let [RFK Jr.] go wild on health. I'm going to let him go wild on the food. I'm going to let him go wild on medicines" (via Forbes). According to Trump and RFK Jr., their partnership would revolutionize America's food industry and make people healthier. Unfortunately, the race to a healthier America is already off to a shaky start, given their individual track records.
Not only is RFK Jr. a known conspiracy theorist, but Donald Trump prioritized giving businesses opportunities to thrive over vetting the quality of their products. In 2017 and 2018, he led The Environmental Protection Agency to okay over 100 products containing pesticides.
Additionally, Trump limited transparency in the food industry by removing important topics from the 2020 Dietary Guidelines review. As a result, critical issues such as food-related illnesses (obesity, heart disease, and diabetes) were conveniently left out. Great for the food industry and the economy? Sure. Great for public health? Not so much. It is possible Trump plans to adopt a different approach to food policy in 2025. But if that's the case, it's definitely going to have to start with him swapping his beloved fast food for healthier options.