Inside Bill Clinton's Relationship With His Grandkids

When Bill Clinton appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, his daughter, Chelsea, had given birth six weeks before to her first child. DeGeneres quizzed him about being a first-time grandfather and the former president said, "It's just a joyful experience ... It's part of the rhythm of life. It helps you come to terms, in a really positive way, with your own mortality."

Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky have since expanded their brood from first-born Charlotte to include younger brothers Aidan (born 2016) and Jasper (born 2019). So what do the grandchildren call the 42nd president? Pop-pop. (Hillary Clinton is referred to as Grandma. Charlotte first called her that before a presidential debate when the then-hopeful candidate was running in 2016.)

The Clintons seem to dote on their three grandchildren and spend quality time together. For example, they were spotted in the wealthy Watch Hill section of Westerly, Rhode Island, in 2022, looking on as the kids rode horses on a carousel. And when he was a guest on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in November 2024, Bill Clinton told the hosts that he took Chelsea and Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

And what about the holidays? Clinton told People, "We always go down [to New York City] on Christmas Eve, spend the night and have Christmas Day with them. ... And then we normally go to the train display at the Bronx Zoo. It's great." Life with Pop-pop sounds pretty fun.