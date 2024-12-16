Inside Bill Clinton's Relationship With His Grandkids
When Bill Clinton appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, his daughter, Chelsea, had given birth six weeks before to her first child. DeGeneres quizzed him about being a first-time grandfather and the former president said, "It's just a joyful experience ... It's part of the rhythm of life. It helps you come to terms, in a really positive way, with your own mortality."
Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky have since expanded their brood from first-born Charlotte to include younger brothers Aidan (born 2016) and Jasper (born 2019). So what do the grandchildren call the 42nd president? Pop-pop. (Hillary Clinton is referred to as Grandma. Charlotte first called her that before a presidential debate when the then-hopeful candidate was running in 2016.)
The Clintons seem to dote on their three grandchildren and spend quality time together. For example, they were spotted in the wealthy Watch Hill section of Westerly, Rhode Island, in 2022, looking on as the kids rode horses on a carousel. And when he was a guest on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in November 2024, Bill Clinton told the hosts that he took Chelsea and Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
And what about the holidays? Clinton told People, "We always go down [to New York City] on Christmas Eve, spend the night and have Christmas Day with them. ... And then we normally go to the train display at the Bronx Zoo. It's great." Life with Pop-pop sounds pretty fun.
Other past presidents have nicknames, too
Thanks to his twin daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, George W. Bush has five grandchildren, and they do not call him Grandpa. In fact, a lot of consideration went into the moniker Bush Hager wanted for her dad; this is a nickname-loving family, after all. What do the grandkids call the 43rd president? El Jefe, which is Spanish for the boss. In 2012, at a "Today" taping, Bush Hager revealed that when she was pregnant, she referred to him as Popsicle, but he ultimately chose the name El Jefe. However, the name Bush Hager chose during pregnancy for her mom, Laura, did go the distance. She is referred to as Mimi Maxwell.
So what are some other names, if it's not Grandpa, for presidents? Joe Biden's seven grandchildren simply call him Pop. Hugo James Wenzel, one of Jimmy Carter's 22 grandchildren, calls him Papa. And what about Donald Trump? Apparently his 10 grandchildren call him Donald. Per NPR, his eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, said at a 2024 Republican National Convention speech that the POTUS is "a normal grandpa," adding: "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."