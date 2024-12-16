A Look Back At Cher's Messy Custody Battle With Her Ex Sonny Bono

After a decade of marriage, and several rocky years, things fell apart for Sonny and Cher in 1974. Sonny filed for legal separation, and Cher responded the next week by filing for divorce. In her filing, Cher cited "involuntary servitude" as the grounds for divorce, and claimed that Sonny had been trying to control her financially during their marriage. In fact, Cher earned nearly no money from their work as a music duo. Sonny had set up Cher Enterprises, a company he owned that controlled the money earned from their musical endeavors. Cher was technically an employee of Cher Enterprises, under contract to her own husband.

"He was like the father. You know how you can be frightened of your father even if he doesn't ever do anything? ... He never hit me, never really yelled at me. He could be tough, though," Cher recalled during an appearance on the "Blank on Blank" podcast in 2016. "I went to him and said, 'Look, break the contract. Let us drop a new contract, make it 50-50. You can't tell me what to do anymore. I'm 27 years old. ... And he wouldn't do it, and he just didn't count on how tough I could be."