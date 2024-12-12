RFK Jr. Takes MAGA Transformation To Next Level With Fake Tan That's Worse Than Trump's

It looks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone understands his deep allegiance to president-elect Donald Trump. It's no secret that one of Trump's biggest headlines — besides his history-making convictions — is his artificially orange face. Now that the former "Apprentice" host has named RFK Jr. as the incoming U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, it seems like the politician is adopting one of Trump's worst habits.

RFK Jr. was spotted in Trump's entourage Thursday morning, December 12, 2024, when the incoming Republican president rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange. The same day, Time named Trump their 2024 "Person of the Year," where he told them that he and RFK Jr. would be having a conversation about ending childhood vaccination programs once in office. A known anti-vaccine activist himself, RFK Jr. must be revving up for that conversation, and maybe he thought if he looked like his superior then he'd get on Trump's good side. Or maybe he figured it would get him closer to the Oval Office, since his run for the presidency didn't turn out to be a success.