RFK Jr. Takes MAGA Transformation To Next Level With Fake Tan That's Worse Than Trump's
It looks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone understands his deep allegiance to president-elect Donald Trump. It's no secret that one of Trump's biggest headlines — besides his history-making convictions — is his artificially orange face. Now that the former "Apprentice" host has named RFK Jr. as the incoming U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, it seems like the politician is adopting one of Trump's worst habits.
RFK Jr. was spotted in Trump's entourage Thursday morning, December 12, 2024, when the incoming Republican president rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange. The same day, Time named Trump their 2024 "Person of the Year," where he told them that he and RFK Jr. would be having a conversation about ending childhood vaccination programs once in office. A known anti-vaccine activist himself, RFK Jr. must be revving up for that conversation, and maybe he thought if he looked like his superior then he'd get on Trump's good side. Or maybe he figured it would get him closer to the Oval Office, since his run for the presidency didn't turn out to be a success.
It's not the first time RFK Jr. has been caught with a bad tan
Surprisingly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't learn from his earlier tan fails. A user on X, formerly Twitter, reposted a photo of Donald Trump and RFK Jr. with the caption: "Wonder who spends more on fake tan, Donald Trump or RFK Jr." Another X user joked: "'Which level spray tan would you like? 1, 2, or 3?' 'RFK JR., please.'" While his tan considerably less orange than Trump's hue, RFK Jr. could learn a thing or two about makeup fails from someone like Lauren Boebert, who has used an excessive amount of bronzer on her face.
The environmental lawyer's image alterations haven't stopped at his face, either.[ People took to social media to raise the question of whether RFK Jr. is using steroids, considering how jacked he is in his 70s. One X user posted a side-by-side comparison of the politician's physique, 12 years apart. "The 70 year-old anti-vaxxer wouldn't be taking steroids would he? That wouldn't make sense. Oh wait ... " they wrote. "It could help explain his behavior," another X user commented, referring to the many eyebrow-raising confessions RFK Jr. has made.