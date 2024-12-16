The Weirdest Things About Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling's Romance

Hollywood can be a true gauntlet for young couples in love, what with the pressure of popularity and the heat from the media spotlight. However, Ryan Gosling and his longtime love, Eva Mendes, have managed to make their beautiful romance work for over a decade while raising two children and enjoying a slew of career successes. Together, Gosling and Mendes have forged a lavish, happy life together that has weathered the storms of speculation and rumors which have sunk so many other relationships.

To this end, Gosling and Mendes have lived intensely private lives and kept their family out of the spotlight as much as possible. They've been so successful at compartmentalizing their private and personal lives that fans aren't even sure if the pair are married or not, and Mendes managed to keep both of her pregnancies under wraps until welcoming both of their daughters – Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016.

Because of this desire to keep their kids away from the pressure of Hollywood, Gosling and Mendes have established an air of mystery around their romance which can sometimes seem a bit weird – especially for a celebrity power couple. From not walking any red carpets together to not posing together for social media posts or family photos, to changing their career trajectories, there are some undeniably unusual elements to Gosling and Mendes' idyllic romance.

