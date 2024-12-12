Ivanka Trump Clout Chases Donald's Time Person Of The Year Status With Rare Appearance

Though it could be argued that Ivanka Trump's appearance with her family at the New York Stock Exchange could simply have been a case of a loving daughter supporting her accomplished father, the notion of her presence may seem fishy, given her absence on the campaign trail. While Ivanka's attendance might not seem as fame-hungry of a move as the actions of other Trump family members like Lara Trump, it's possible she might still crave some of the attention she lost following her departure from politics, considering she was once her dad's right-hand woman.

Advertisement

However, as the Person of the Year announcement wasn't an inherently campaign-related function, and was more so meant to celebrate Trump for receiving the honor, it could be argued Ivanka wasn't entirely violating her self-imposed political exile by attending the event. As she said in 2022, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," (via The New York Times).