Knox Jolie-Pitt's Athletic Passion Brings Back Memories Of Brad's Famous Film
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kid Knox Jolie-Pitt has recently been spotted with a handful of boxing gear, a new hobby the son of the stars seemingly picked up — and his hand wraps totally remind Brad's fans of the actor's box office knockout (no pun intended).
If you haven't guessed already, we're talking about "Fight Club," the 1999 hit film where Brad played Tyler Durden "opposite" morose insomniac Edward Norton as the Narrator, who forms an underground fight club for others who are bored of their monotonous lives. It's a crazy coincidence that Brad's own son picked up the less dangerous and much more legally organized style of fighting during the film's 25th anniversary year.
Knox was first spotted rocking some gloves outside a Los Angeles boxing gym this summer. With protective pads in hand, Knox's athletic attire made him look like a seasoned boxer. In July, a user on TikTok posted a clip of the junior celebrity practicing moves with his coach. In another TikTok video, Knox was in full gear — a mouth guard, shin pads, and gloves — with many other boxers practicing around him. The caption on the video reads, "New video of Knox Jolie practicing Muay Thai."
Knox is frequently compared to his dad Brad Pitt
Though one of the latest images of Knox Jolie-Pitt is a crazy resemblance to his sister Shiloh Jolie with a buzzed haircut, for most of his life, Knox has looked identical to his famous father Brad Pitt, including his long hair days and signature smirk. It's not clear whether Knox enjoys being compared to his father since it has been reported that the Jolie-Pitt children are at odds over their dad. Ever since the disturbing child abuse allegations against Brad in 2016, it seems like he hasn't seen much of his adult children. A few of them even decided to drop "Pitt" from their surname — including Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zaharah.
The "Se7en" actor is reportedly dreaming of a better relationship with his children, including Knox. A source told Page Six that Brad is especially sentimental with the holidays around the corner. "Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them," the insider revealed, adding that Pitt said Christmas "won't be the same" without their presence.
While Knox hasn't been seen out in public with his father for quite some time, he accompanied his mom to the Governers Awards in L.A. in November 2024. Knox caused quite a stir on the red carpet when he shocked everyone with his height, now towering over the five-foot, seven-inch tall Angelina Jolie.