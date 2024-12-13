Knox Jolie-Pitt's Athletic Passion Brings Back Memories Of Brad's Famous Film

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kid Knox Jolie-Pitt has recently been spotted with a handful of boxing gear, a new hobby the son of the stars seemingly picked up — and his hand wraps totally remind Brad's fans of the actor's box office knockout (no pun intended).

Advertisement

If you haven't guessed already, we're talking about "Fight Club," the 1999 hit film where Brad played Tyler Durden "opposite" morose insomniac Edward Norton as the Narrator, who forms an underground fight club for others who are bored of their monotonous lives. It's a crazy coincidence that Brad's own son picked up the less dangerous and much more legally organized style of fighting during the film's 25th anniversary year.

Knox was first spotted rocking some gloves outside a Los Angeles boxing gym this summer. With protective pads in hand, Knox's athletic attire made him look like a seasoned boxer. In July, a user on TikTok posted a clip of the junior celebrity practicing moves with his coach. In another TikTok video, Knox was in full gear — a mouth guard, shin pads, and gloves — with many other boxers practicing around him. The caption on the video reads, "New video of Knox Jolie practicing Muay Thai."

Advertisement