Tragic Details Of Liv Tyler

The daughter of model Bebe Buell, Liv Tyler spent her early life believing she was the daughter of rock star Todd Rundgren. Buell was just 18 when her relationship with 23-year-old Rundgren began. The romance lasted for several years, but Buell conceived her daughter with Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler while the pair were on a break. When Rundgren and Buell reunited, they agreed to keep the secret from Liv Tyler until she was 18. But by August 1988, a then-11 Liv Tyler figured out the truth — that Rundgren was not her real father.

Though Rundgren has always been a caring father figure to Liv Tyler — she has called him her "spiritual father" — he has since reflected that it might have been better if they had been honest with her from the beginning. "'It would have been a much more simple story, for instance, if Bebe had fessed up and told Steven, 'Hey, this is your kid here,'" he explained in an interview with Variety.

Though Liv Tyler reports she has empathy for how her mother and two fathers navigated the situation, she confesses it was hard for her growing up. "As a child, I didn't understand why that would happen — how that could happen," Liv explained in an interview with The Telegraph.