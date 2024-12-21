Celebs Who Are Sick Of Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez cannot seem to escape her most controversial moments. In 2024 alone, Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck, faced mixed reviews for her self-funded "This Is Me" multimedia experience, canceled her This Is Me: The Greatest Hits tour in May, and came under fire for her association with Sean "Diddy" Combs. This doesn't include the public scrutiny she has received from social media users for disrespecting service workers and boasting about her Bronx roots to bolster her image.
Despite having a long, fruitful career in the spotlight and reaping all the lavish lifestyle benefits that come with said success, Lopez has managed to taint her image among the general public. Unsurprisingly, J.Lo has also gained a few celebrity enemies along the way. From Mariah Carey to Nicki Minaj, a number of J.Lo's female colleagues and peers simply cannot stand the multi-hyphenate. And we would not be shocked if there were more who simply haven't voiced their disdain publicly.
Mariah Carey's feud with Jennifer Lopez spans decades
Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez have been feuding since the late 1990s and early 2000s. Carey fired the first shots during her interview with defunct women's magazine Mirabella where she answered questions about their rivalry. According to In Touch, Carey said, "She's a dancer, isn't she? She lip-synched Selena's vocals [in the 1997 film] Selena, you know. I don't think that as a singer, we're in the same category as artists."
Carey took their beef to the next level in the early 2000s during an interview with the German television program "Taff." Carey was asked about fellow pop stars in the industry, but when asked about J.Lo specifically, Carey shook her head and said, "I don't know her."
Since then, Carey and Lopez's complicated relationship has only continued to spiral — and it didn't relent in 2024, either. With the endless headlines about Lopez's personal and professional life dominating the 2024 news cycle thanks to her canceled tour and fourth divorce, Carey's petty response to Lopez and Ben Affleck's split was just icing on the proverbial cake they've been baking for decades. A source said Carey "believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant." (That one must've really left a bitter taste in J.Lo's mouth!)
Brandy Norwood reportedly took Mariah Carey's side (and she has her reasons)
In 2017, Brandy Norwood supposedly took Mariah Carey's side in her years-long feud with Jennifer Lopez. According to TheThings, Norwood posted a since-deleted photo on Instagram of herself and Carey smiling happily with their arms around each other. In the caption, Brandy included the hashtag #SheKnowsMe. This seemingly referred to Carey's previous comment about not knowing Lopez. Carey herself confirmed knowing Brandy in the comments, saying, "I sure do!"
Though the post solidified Carey and Brandy's relationship as good friends, the post angered Lopez's fans because they saw this as a jab at J.Lo. Responding with confusion, Brandy reposted the picture of herself and Carey with the caption, "I don't know what the fuss [is] about. I love this pic and now everyone thinks I'm throwing shade?? At who??"
According to The Culture Crypt, fans believe Brandy's decision to side with Carey could be music-related, too. Brandy co-wrote Lopez's song, "Ryde or Die," for her album "Afrodisiac," but after numerous delays, the song went to Lopez.
Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez grew sick of each other on the American Idol set
The 2010s became a battleground for Jennifer Lopez and her fellow diva, Nicki Minaj. Lopez and Minaj exchanged their first jabs during a 2012 "American Idol" episode when Minaj performed and Lopez served as a judge. At the end of the rapper's set, Minaj asked for J.Lo to "scoot over a bit" so she could come back to the show as a guest judge in the show's future seasons.
Things escalated after Lopez quipped back, "I don't think there's enough room for the both of us." Not letting the comment go, Minaj got fired up and told The Hollywood Reporter backstage, "She didn't seem to be having it, but she's gonna have it." She then tried to smooth things over by saying, "We were just joking around."
However, the supposed jokes seemed to end by 2015 with Lopez's opening number at the American Music Awards. She performed a medley of her songs that also sampled Minaj's "Anaconda," among other artists. While the audience appeared to enjoy the medley, there was one person who sat in the crowd with an emotionless face: Minaj.
Gwyneth Paltrow and J.Lo are cordial, but she's still not her biggest fan
Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow's beef appears to date back as early as the late '90s. In 2019, Movieline's 1998 interview with Lopez resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanks to screenshots posted by user Jason Chen. In the interview (via InStyle), Lopez discussed what she called "the bottom of the A-list actresses" and offered her thoughts on multiple Hollywood icons, including Paltrow. Regarding the "Shakespeare In Love" actor, Lopez said, "Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."
This feud between them only seemed to grow after Lopez's split from Paltrow's ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Paltrow was among the many residents who were not a fan of Lopez during her and Affleck's stay in the Hamptons. According to an inside source for In Touch, Gwyneth "has always been polite towards J.Lo, but everyone knows deep down she's never been a huge fan of the relationship, even though she did recently offer to help them consciously uncouple." Another source added, "There's no denying that her loyalty lies with Ben."
Make of that what you will.
Rihanna was betrayed by Lopez and has not interacted with her since
The feud between Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna has long been debated and speculated since whispers about their fallout over Drake began circulating. Despite any confirmation from either side, their actions and interactions have only continued to fuel the rumors of tension between the two.
Drake and Rihanna had a tumultuous romance that can be traced back to the late 2000s after they collaborated on their hit single, "What's My Name?" Their chemistry sparked dating rumors, but both artists remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. How did this affect the relationship between Lopez and Rihanna? In December 2016, the dating rumors between Drake and Lopez began to spark after Lopez shared a snap of the two looking rather cozy on her social media platforms.
The Barbadian singer did seem to take the posts to heart and was not impressed. According to an insider who spoke with In Touch, Rihanna felt she had suffered the "ultimate betrayal" and dubbed Lopez as "desperate" and a "traitor." Although Rihanna never publicly addressed the issues, she did throw shade and continued to fuel these rumors in subtle ways after she unfollowed Lopez on Instagram back in December 2016. The two have avoided each other ever since.