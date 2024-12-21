Celebs Who Are Sick Of Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez have been feuding since the late 1990s and early 2000s. Carey fired the first shots during her interview with defunct women's magazine Mirabella where she answered questions about their rivalry. According to In Touch, Carey said, "She's a dancer, isn't she? She lip-synched Selena's vocals [in the 1997 film] Selena, you know. I don't think that as a singer, we're in the same category as artists."

Carey took their beef to the next level in the early 2000s during an interview with the German television program "Taff." Carey was asked about fellow pop stars in the industry, but when asked about J.Lo specifically, Carey shook her head and said, "I don't know her."

Since then, Carey and Lopez's complicated relationship has only continued to spiral — and it didn't relent in 2024, either. With the endless headlines about Lopez's personal and professional life dominating the 2024 news cycle thanks to her canceled tour and fourth divorce, Carey's petty response to Lopez and Ben Affleck's split was just icing on the proverbial cake they've been baking for decades. A source said Carey "believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant." (That one must've really left a bitter taste in J.Lo's mouth!)

