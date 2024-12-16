Kimberly Guilfoyle Dazzles In New Throwback Pics & We Can't Stop Thinking About One Thing

Kimberly Guilfoyle's besties are rallying around her in the wake of the former Fox News host's reported breakup with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. — but it's probably not having the effect they anticipated. Guilfoyle's psychotherapist buddy, Dr. Robi Ludwig, took to Instagram to congratulate her on her exciting new appointment as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. But the accompanying photos only served to remind us of the humiliating reason Don Jr. reportedly ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged new mistress (besides cozying up to his famous father, of course).

Ludwig shared a couple of snaps of Guilfoyle before her many alleged plastic surgeries, raunchy fashion sense, and heavy makeup took hold. Her eyes are clearly visible — a rarity for the former attorney these days. The woman in these pictures has soft eyes, a sweet smile, and a less artificial aura in general. In essence, she looks entirely different from the person who'll be working in the new Trump White House. On a somewhat sad note, the timeline of Guilfoyle's makeup style change between 2004 to 2024 lines up with her relationship with Don Jr.

By 2015, Guilfoyle still looked a lot like her natural self and seemed to view makeup the way most women do: As a tool to accentuate. But, by 2018, which just so happens to be the same year she began dating the president elect's son, everything changed. Their very public and increasingly messy breakup just goes to show that changing your physical appearance for a partner is never a good idea.

