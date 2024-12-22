Reba McEntire Makeup Looks That Missed The Mark

Country music icon Reba McEntire is known for her sassy personality, her musical talents, and her signature red hair. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame (she was inducted in 2011), the beloved singer-songwriter has won the CMA vocalist of the year multiple times, has a bunch of Grammy Awards sitting on her shelf, and even received Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. She's also fronted her own hit TV shows, proving that McEntire is so much more than a one-trick pony, and has even shared her wealth of knowledge about the music industry as a coach on "The Voice."

Having released her first album in 1977, McEntire has been an industry mainstay for several decades, and she has the beauty moves to prove it. The country legend's fiery locks have changed with the times, with McEntire revealing several bold hairstyles over the years, and her makeup has followed suit, matching big hair with big blush and lipstick shades that were popular, then dated, then popular again.

It's possible that you might not even recognize McEntire without makeup, but there's definitely a chance you've cringed at a few of her makeup choices, as well. The stunning star hasn't always put her best face forward, often drowning in eye makeup, dodgy one-color palettes, and too-dark or too-pale complexions.

