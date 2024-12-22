David Beckham Is Reportedly Using His Friendship With The Royals To Boost His Status

Soccer star David Beckham has been one of England's biggest celebrities for nearly three decades. And his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in 1999 solidified his stardom. As an A-Lister, he has developed quite a friendship with members of the royal family including King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales. But new reports are hinting that David's loyalty to the royal family goes beyond his patriotism for the monarchy. According to The Daily Mail, David may be keeping close to the royals in hopes of being knighted. "The King and David have a very strong bond," a source told the outlet. The insider listed some of their similarities and added, "They come from very different backgrounds but they have a close relationship, and have a few different points of connection from sport to countryside and charities." It was even suggested to The Daily Mail that David could step into the "Harry-sized hole" in the royal family that has been present ever since Prince Harry left England.

In 2012, David commented on his friendship with both William and Harry, both of whom's weddings he attended. He said, "They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport," (via The Telegraph). David added that he especially enjoys teasing William when it comes to his choice in soccer teams. "William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about," he joked. William and David had their friendship on display in October 2024 when they both attended an event for London's Air Ambulance charity. (The public even had a laugh comparing David's handsome head of hair and full beard with Willam's patching facial hair and receding hairline!)