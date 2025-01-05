You Probably Won't Recognize The Bridgerton Cast In Real Life

Throughout the hit Netflix series, Nicola Coughlan's character, Penelope Featherington, develops from a shy young girl to a witty, powerful, and strategic woman. But even as her on-screen character goes through a transformation from wallflower to socialite, she still looks quite different from the actor who plays her.

Penelope is perhaps most recognizable with her character's signature red curls, but Coughlan's natural hair color is blond. Another key difference is that Coughlan is from Ireland and had to put on a British accent. During a Netflix interview, she explained that developing Penelope's voice was a big part of her embodying the character. "In the first season I wanted it to be more little girly 'cause it's her first season out ... and then in Season 2 there's a little bit more confidence and cockiness to her," she explained. "And then in Season three, she's a woman. Sort of talks a little more grounded." Although the "Bridgerton" makeup artist did a wonderful job giving the cast flawless and youthful skin, Coughlan has demonstrated that she doesn't need much help in that department, given that the "Bridgerton" actor looks stunning makeup-free.

As "Bridgerton" Season 3 focuses on the relationship between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, Coughlan and her body were under a lot of scrutiny. "I'm a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K. and I'm seen as a 'plus-size heroine,'" the star told Time Magazine. "Making it about how I look is reductive and boring."