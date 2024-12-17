Sydney Sweeney Takes Her Haters To Task With Cheeky Vid Showing Off Her Strength

Hollywood's "it girl" Sydney Sweeney is everywhere: a breakout actor on "Euphoria," a leading lady in the rom-com "Anyone But You," and a multiple-magazine cover star. Recently, however, she's been in the news for a totally different reason. In December 2024, Sweeney clapped back at trolls who tried to body-shame her by compiling their cruel comments and putting them — and their usernames — on blast in an Instagram video. After showing a myriad of comments, the video then changed to pics and clips of the actress working out and getting pumped. Mic drop.

She didn't caption the video, letting the post speak for itself. The flood of hateful comments reportedly came in after photos of Sweeney in a bikini that appear to have been taken without her knowledge were posted online and spread like wildfire.

It turns out that Sweeney, who has had her share of controversial moments, was working out to prep for her role in the biopic of Christy Martin, which will tell the story of the talented female boxer. Back in October, Sweeney confirmed on Instagram that she would be taking on this challenging role after paparazzi spilled the beans. "Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," she captioned. Sweeney looked unrecognizable without her signature blonde hair, sporting brown curls to play the famous athlete.

