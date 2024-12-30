Tragic Details About Elizabeth Hurley's Life

Although they were one of the most famous power couples of the '90s, what you may not know about Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant's relationship is that trouble lurked below the seemingly happy surface. The pair met in 1987 while filming the period film "Rowing with the Wind" and began their long romance shortly thereafter. The photogenic couple appeared very content together, so it came as a shock when Grant was caught cheating on Hurley in 1995. This was no ordinary case of infidelity either, as its scandalous nature made headlines. Grant was caught soliciting services from a sex worker named Divine Brown and was subsequently arrested for lewd conduct.

Hurley was understandably taken aback by the incident and shared her feelings in a statement to the press. "I am still bewildered and saddened by recent events and have not been in a fit state to make any decisions about the future," she said. "For years I have turned to Hugh for help during difficult times and so now, even though my family and friends have been very kind, I am very much alone."

Despite the betrayal and public humiliation, Hurley and Grant stayed together. The pair managed to temporarily make their relationship work until finally splitting in 2000. The did remain close, however, so much so that Grant was chosen as the godfather to Hurley's son, Damian. Since then, Hurley has opened up about her friendship with Grant numerous times. "We met on a movie 29 years ago and he's still my best friend today and I still speak to him every day," Hurley told Us Weekly in 2016.

