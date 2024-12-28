From literal rags to riches, the Italian-born model, Vittoria Ceretti has been at the forefront of fashion since her accidental stumble into the industry. Unlike many, this passion derived from her awareness of her seamless transition from a small-town girl to a well-sought-after talent. While she landed gigs for several fashion publications, including Harper's Bazaar and Elle, her extensive work with Vogue has been worth noting, earning her the achievement of being featured in their American, British, France, and Italia publications — otherwise known as "The Big Four." This title is also shared with Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, another supermodel who accidentally found fame.

Her trajectory into supermodel stardom throughout the 2010s was nothing short of spectacular. Since her debut, Ceretti has continued to find massive success while keeping a fraction of her personal life intact. As a self-proclaimed private person, she's worked hard to keep the public focused on her career, from her working relationship with one of fashion's greatest designers to the new achievements she's garnered after 10-plus years as a model. This is only a treat to us as we've been able to watch Ceretti transform from a young ambitious model to an undeniable megastar. To learn more about her never-ending growth, here is the stunning transformation of Vittoria Ceretti.