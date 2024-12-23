Martha Stewart Hairstyles That Completely Missed The Mark

Martha Stewart is an icon in the world of hearth and home. As of 2024, she's written 100 books teaching us how to bake cookies, grow and arrange flowers, plan weddings, and renovate and decorate a house. Under her brand name, we've bought pots and pans, sheets, towels, plates, whisks, desks, beds, sunglasses, and so much more. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, domestic tips and tricks, and home-filling products, she's got personality and style in equal amounts, all of which have celebrities like Meghan Markle dying to become the new Martha Stewart.

But the original is hard to duplicate — unless it comes to a few unfortunate tress situations. While Stewart generally puts forward a put-together vibe (and sometimes gifts fans with thirst traps on her Instagram page that go above and beyond), she's far from the always on-point star she would prefer you admire. "I really feel that if you're going to be a teacher, you should try to do whatever you're doing as perfectly as possible," she shared on the "Remarkable People" podcast. "You can't make a recipe that's half good or will only work up to a point. It has to be perfect."

The recipe for some of Stewart's hairstyles, however, need a little more work. From outdated to messy, from product missteps to style blunders, the woman who values not making mistakes has shown she's not always picture perfect when it comes to her mane moves.

