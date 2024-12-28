The Lavish Life Of Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Lily Mo Sheen

Many celebrity kids follow in the footsteps of their parents and dive headfirst into the entertainment industry. That doesn't mean that it always goes well, though. In some cases, the children of stars struggle with creating their own path in the biz. Lily Mo Sheen, on the other hand, has managed to forge a name for herself. What's more, the daughter of "Underworld" stars Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale sure has embraced a luxurious life — and evidently, she's ready to work to maintain said lifestyle. After all, growing up with star parents comes with a fair amount of perks, so it's easy to get used to a certain standard of living that you don't want to let go of in adulthood.

Advertisement

Born on January 31, 1999, Lily is already a force to be reckoned with. Acting jobs often come with big money, lots of lavish events, access to top-notch stylists, and much more. Of course, having grown up around the bright lights of Hollywood, Lily is used to getting to do things (and buy things) that the rest of us can only dream of. Whether she's getting glammed up to walk a red carpet or counting her future inheritance, one thing is for sure: the luxury never ends. Let's take a look at just how special her life really is.