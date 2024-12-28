The Lavish Life Of Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Lily Mo Sheen
Many celebrity kids follow in the footsteps of their parents and dive headfirst into the entertainment industry. That doesn't mean that it always goes well, though. In some cases, the children of stars struggle with creating their own path in the biz. Lily Mo Sheen, on the other hand, has managed to forge a name for herself. What's more, the daughter of "Underworld" stars Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale sure has embraced a luxurious life — and evidently, she's ready to work to maintain said lifestyle. After all, growing up with star parents comes with a fair amount of perks, so it's easy to get used to a certain standard of living that you don't want to let go of in adulthood.
Born on January 31, 1999, Lily is already a force to be reckoned with. Acting jobs often come with big money, lots of lavish events, access to top-notch stylists, and much more. Of course, having grown up around the bright lights of Hollywood, Lily is used to getting to do things (and buy things) that the rest of us can only dream of. Whether she's getting glammed up to walk a red carpet or counting her future inheritance, one thing is for sure: the luxury never ends. Let's take a look at just how special her life really is.
Her family has been in show biz for a long time
Lily Mo Sheen's parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, are well-known actors who have been working in the industry for decades. Beckinsale broke into Hollywood when she was cast in British director Kenneth Branagh's movie "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1993. Arguably her most notable role is as the main character, Selene, in the "Underworld" fantasy-action franchise. Michael plays Selene's enemy, Lucian, in three of the movies in the series. However, this isn't your typical Hollywood story where they met on a movie set. Rather, they met while starring opposite one another in a production of "The Seagull" back in 1995 and became parents to Lily long before making the first "Underworld" movie.
Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's relationship history took a significant turn: The two split after filming "Underworld." Less than a year later, Beckinsale married the movie's director, Len Wiseman, and they stayed together until 2015. Suffice to say, Lily basically grew up on and around movie sets.
Lily's acting roots also stretch back further, to her mother's father, though he died long before she was born. Richard Beckinsale was a popular British actor, starring alongside comedy legend Ronnie Barker in the prison sitcom "Porridge." He died in 1979 aged just 31 after having a heart attack, leaving behind his daughters and his wife. Lily's grandmother, Judy Loe, is also an actor. Clearly, Lily comes from good acting stock, and that is worth its weight in gold.
Lily Mo Sheen has already scored impressive roles
When Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's daughter was still in grade school, she'd already worked with some huge stars on notable projects. Lily Mo Sheen's first taste of stardom was in 2006's "Underworld: Evolution," in which she played a younger version of her mother's character, Selene. From there, she had a bit part in the Adam Sandler comedy "Click," and in 2009, she worked on "Everybody's Fine" with her mother and bona fide Hollywood icon Robert De Niro.
Arguably her biggest move in the entertainment industry yet came in 2022 when she was cast in Nicolas Cage's sartorial movie "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." The film follows an amped up version of Cage as he tries to navigate his dwindling career. In the caper, Lily plays Cage's daughter, Addy. Of course, Beckinsale was stoked for Lily. "She was in the premiere with her phone up filming everything and when my name came up at the end, she was screaming," Lily told Los Angeles Magazine. "It felt really good for her to support me and for the role reversal to happen."
Though pursuing a career in show biz might've seemed inevitable given her lineage, Lily's parents certainly didn't push her down this road. In an interview with W Magazine, the young star admitted that her mother had tried to steer her away from life in the spotlight. "My mom used to always say, 'Are you sure you don't want to go to medical school?'" she said. "My grandma was an actor, and my grandpa was an actor and my mom is an actress. That's the world that I really understood. But all I want to do is work."
The Hollywood kid attended prestigious schools
If Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's legal issues taught us anything, it's that celebrities should let their kids get into college of their own accord. Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen sure seemed to do just that. Their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, knuckled down and made the most of her time at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles — a prestigious and pricy prep school. At the time of writing in 2024, tuition fees for the high school start at $49,700. Though expensive, the education paid off: Lily got into New York University. On the day they found out about Lily Mo's acceptance in 2016, Beckinsale revealed that Michael rushed straight over to celebrate.
Alongside a photo of Michael picking up both his daughter and Beckinsale, the star wrote, "The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved. @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly, fly, fly." A single year at NYU costs somewhere in the region of $93,000 as of this writing. We have a sneaking suspicion that her family didn't have to break the bank to pay this tuition.
Lily Mo Sheen grew up in some seriously fancy digs
It's no secret that some celebrities don't handle wealth well. On the flip side, there are a number of stars who are incredibly savvy about investments, especially with regards to real estate. Lily Mo Sheen's parents evidently have made some pretty solid property purchases. Over the years, the young star has spent time in some truly stunning multimillion dollar homes.
Kate Beckinsale once owned a to die for mansion in Los Angeles, that she bought for $3.5 million in 2006, when Lily was still a young child. The plush Brentwood pad featured hardwood floors, and chic white interiors, and boasted over 3,600 square feet of living space. The backyard, which you can catch a glimpse of Beckinsale hanging out in via the IG post above, is an idyllic and charming oasis. This stunning property was the actor's homebase right up until 2021 when she sold it for $3.9 million. Per Beckinsale's Instagram, the "Underworld" star currently resides in a glam, up-market home with beautiful interiors.
Lily's father, Michael Sheen, used to have some impressive property, too, but in 2021 he decided to sell two houses in order to raise $2 million for charity. He now lives in Wales, in the same town he was born. As noted in her 2022 interview with W, Lily put down roots in an apartment in New York City — certainly not the cheapest place to live.
She attends A-list events all the time
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's daughter knows a thing or two about going to A-list events. After all, she's had a lot of practice hitting red carpets and posing for photographers. Even as a child, Lily Mo Sheen was often spotted by her mother's side at events, such as when the pair went to the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" way back in 2005. Lily was so small then that her mother carried her along the red carpet. Sometime later in 2013, she was also Beckinsale's plus-one to the Pink Party at Hangar 8 in Santa Monica. That same year, Lily attended the Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week with her mom. There, she sat in the front row next to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Freida Pinto, and Rita Ora.
In adulthood, Lily hasn't slowed down. While promoting her movie "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," the star attended numerous premieres and looked undeniably flawless at every turn. In 2024, she also walked the red carpet at the premiere of the Netflix series "Girls5eva" in New York City. Even though she dressed down for the occasion in a black leather jacket, black pants, and a t-shirt, Lily still oozed confidence and charisma, proving that she really was born to be in front of the camera.
She works with top-tier hair and makeup artists
When Lily Mo Sheen's mom is at home, she keeps her beauty routine understated. As the "Serendipity" actor told People in 2021, two of her go-to products are the forever classic cherry Chapstick and the drugstore staple that is Cetaphil body wash. However, when Kate Beckinsale hits a premiere or award show, she is sure to bring the superstar glam. Evidently, Lily wasted no time following in her footsteps. When she attends an important promotional occasion for a movie, the young starlet always looks the part. At one of the premieres for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," for example, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's kid rocked the event in a sleek black tailored suit, relatively neutral makeup, and gorgeous, flowing old Hollywood waves.
After the premiere, Lily posted some photos from the night and tagged hairstylist Bridget Brager on Instagram. Brager isn't just any old hairstylist, but a hairdresser to some of the biggest stars in the business. She has worked with people like Nina Dobrev, Keirnan Shipka, and even Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber. Kelsey Deenhian Fisher was responsible for Lily Mo's gorgeous, glowy, and clean makeup — and she has an impressive client list, too. Deenihan Fisher has had the privilege of working with A-list stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lucy Hale. It speaks to Lily's position in the industry that she's sharing a glam team with such revered names.
Lily Mo Sheen's parents are reportedly very wealthy
Being an in-demand actor certainly comes with some perks. When you're the lead in a successful movie — or better yet, franchise — your paycheck is usually sizable and impressive. If a star is careful with their dollars then their bank balance grows and grows. Luckily for Lily Mo Sheen, she has two parents who have commanded brilliant paydays over the years. Kate Beckinsale was the star of the "Underworld" series of movies, which took an impressive amount at the box office; the fourth installment, "Underworld Awakening," brought in $25.4 million in its opening weekend alone in 2012. Because of this and her other projects, Beckinsale is reportedly worth an estimated $24 million. Needless to say, as Beckinsale's only child, Lily presumably knows what it means to live comfortably.
Her father, Michael Sheen, isn't exactly strapped for cash, either. The Welsh entertainer is thought to have a fortune of around $16 million. As previously noted, Michael sold two of his homes and donated a large chunk of change to the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff after the organization hit a major snag. "I had committed to helping to organise that and then suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money," he told the Big Issue in 2021. "So I put all my money into keeping it going. I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took." Talk about putting your heaps of money where your mouth is.
She's been donning designer duds since she was a kid
Deciding what to wear to different events seems like a good problem to have, but it can be tricky for stars. After all, celebrities can just as easily end up on the worst-dressed list as they can on the best-dressed list (look no further than these Jennifer Garner outfits that totally missed the mark). Thankfully Lily Mo Sheen seems to be following in her mother's stylish footsteps. Even as far back as 2013, Lily has been making headlines for her sartorial skills. Back then, she attended Elyse Walker's Pink Party with her mom, Kate Beckinsale, and stole the show. While Beckinsale wore a striking red Donna Karen dress, Lily opted for a strapless gold sequin number that was very on-trend for the time.
Her natural brown hair was swept up into a slick bun on top of her head and she completed the outfit with minimal makeup, accessorizing with a small clutch bag. Her fashion moments don't end there. In 2022, she wore a stunning green gown by Zahair Murad to the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." The dress, which wrapped around her shoulders and waist before flowing freely, made Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter look every inch the gorgeous Hollywood star. This time, she wore her ombre hair in waves that fell past her shoulders. Of course, this sensational look didn't go unnoticed and was the first of many killer outfits during the promotion of the Nicolas Cage vehicle.
Lily Mo Sheen rubs elbows with impressive names
As the child of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, Lily Mo Sheen has been rubbing elbows with major players in the entertainment industry for years. Even when she was a child, Lily was spotted socializing with stars like Olivia Munn, Italian designer Alberta Ferretti, model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and more. Hey, when your mom is chummy with mega celebs like Demi Moore and Demi Lovato, you probably get used to being around A-listers quick.
That came in handy when Lily Mo Sheen signed on to play Nicolas Cage's daughter in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." The roster also included Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and the aforementioned Demi Moore.
While some young actors might've been intimidated to work with an industry veteran like Cage, Lily apparently clicked with him right away. In an interview with W Magazine, she said of Cage, "He's the coolest person I've ever met ... someone who is really, really, really professional, and also doesn't ever let go of his own eccentricities." She's also noted that she loved acting opposite the Oscar winning legend. "He's the ideal scene partner to have as an actor and he's incredibly giving and patient with every other actor on set, especially with me, which was really important for our relationship as well," she told Los Angeles Magazine.
She attends star-studded parties
While hobnobbing with celebs at premieres and other "work" events sure sounds glam, Lily Mo Sheen also gets to socialize with stars at parties during her downtime too. In 2021, she threw her beloved mother, Kate Beckinsale, a birthday party to celebrate her 48th trip around the sun in style. The pair, who had been separated for two years due to the pandemic, were finally able to get together. In since-deleted photos Beckinsale posted on Instagram (via People), Lily could be seen standing behind her mother as she was presented with a lovely cake with sparklers lighting up the room. Other photos showed the mother-daughter duo hugging, with other people milling around in the background — and these weren't your average party guests.
British pop star Rita Ora was in attendance, alongside now-husband Taika Waititi, as well as Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, and Damson Idris. Also spotted in one of the snaps was Vas J. Morgan, a close friend of Rita Ora and a former cast member of the British reality TV show "The Only Way is Essex." Thanks to her family connections and her own impressive talent, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's daughter likely has more invites to star-studded bashes than most of us could ever dream of — and that's saying something.