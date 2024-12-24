Inside Matt Damon's Friendships With Both Prince William & Prince Harry

The friend group always suffers if two of its members are beefing, and the same goes for celebrity friendships. Matt Damon has found himself caught in the middle of Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud. The Hollywood star, who is friends with both of the royal brothers, is reportedly in an uncomfortable position, a source told In Touch.

Advertisement

"Matt doesn't want to be seen to be taking sides or favoring one over the other and he's essentially being wooed by both of them right now, which puts him in a very difficult position," the source said. Apparently, William wants to bring the "Good Will Hunting" actor to London and have him stop by Buckingham Palace. But, just like with his BFF Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Damon isn't picking sides.

While Damon obviously enjoys the idea of hanging out at Buckingham Palace with the future King, he also doesn't want to forget about his friendship with Prince Harry. "He's not going to just toss [Harry] to the side because William's holding out these shiny offers," the source claimed. Damon is clearly playing Switzerland while the feuding brothers work out their issues.

Advertisement