Inside Matt Damon's Friendships With Both Prince William & Prince Harry
The friend group always suffers if two of its members are beefing, and the same goes for celebrity friendships. Matt Damon has found himself caught in the middle of Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud. The Hollywood star, who is friends with both of the royal brothers, is reportedly in an uncomfortable position, a source told In Touch.
"Matt doesn't want to be seen to be taking sides or favoring one over the other and he's essentially being wooed by both of them right now, which puts him in a very difficult position," the source said. Apparently, William wants to bring the "Good Will Hunting" actor to London and have him stop by Buckingham Palace. But, just like with his BFF Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Damon isn't picking sides.
While Damon obviously enjoys the idea of hanging out at Buckingham Palace with the future King, he also doesn't want to forget about his friendship with Prince Harry. "He's not going to just toss [Harry] to the side because William's holding out these shiny offers," the source claimed. Damon is clearly playing Switzerland while the feuding brothers work out their issues.
Matt Damon attended two separate events with the brothers
Matt Damon reportedly met Prince William and Prince Harry in 2014 at a polo event for charity. The trio bonded because of their shared dedication to humanitarian projects. Presumably, those friendships were much easier to manage before William and Harry started riffing and forcing Damon into the middle of it.
In September 2024, Damon went to two shindigs in one week that were connected to William and Harry. First, he attended the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting and gave a speech — an event Harry spoke at the next day. Shortly after the CGI event, Damon went to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is William's passion project.
According to In Touch's source, the Oscar winner is doing his best to remain neutral, but that's proving difficult. "It's very clear to anyone who knows [Prince William and Prince Harry] you can't be friends with both of them at the moment, there's just too much bad blood," they said (In Touch).
The reason the princes' feud started in the first place
In late 2024, Prince Harry dropped a subtle hint he wanted to mend fences with the royal family, including his brother, choosing not to add a new chapter to his bombshell memoir, "Spare," for the paperback edition and fueling the fire more. Around the same time, Prince William accidentally confirmed Harry was on his heart amid estrangement when he publicly mentioned him for the first time since their feud began.
However, it's unclear when (or if) a reconciliation between the princes is in the cards. It would certainly make life easier for Matt Damon if the brothers work out their issues, which seemed to start after Harry married Meghan Markle. Of course, Harry announcing that he would be leaving the royal family and dropping "Spare," truly — and publicly — caused a rift between the brothers.
Hopefully, the duo can meet privately in the near future and iron out their issues, both for the sake of their country and for that of their children. Until then, it sounds like Damon is keeping his distance, trying not to show favoritism to either prince.