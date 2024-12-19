William & Kate's Tradition-Breaking Christmas Card Subtly One-Ups Harry & Meghan

Though they won't be the only royal family rejects absent from this year's Christmas celebrations, given that the disgraced Prince Andrew declined his invite after King Charles III unsubtly hinted that he wasn't welcome, it's still hard to ignore that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were axed from Christmas yet again. While they've made other arrangements in lieu of their family's plans and are still engaging in other royal traditions like distributing their annual Christmas cards, their attempt to fulfill another of their royal holiday responsibilities was noticeably overshadowed by the efforts of another royal couple.

As if to pour salt into what was already a very open wound, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemingly one-upped Harry and Meghan with a Christmas card that defies traditional royal customs. Rather than print and deliver physical cards, William and Kate's Christmas message was produced digitally. On their official Instagram page, the couple revealed the card, which shows them, along with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, huddled together as a family. "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas," they wrote. Their message echoes the relatively simple holiday greeting on the card, which reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." Though the card and its greeting are meant to convey gestures of goodwill and holiday cheer all around, it also subtly shows off with its flashy presentation and nontraditional creation and delivery.

