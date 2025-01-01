The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Ashley Newbrough

Call us cheesy, but we love a good Hallmark movie — especially a heartwarming holiday-themed one. Enter our Christmas queen, Ashley Newbrough. The actress has been lighting up our screens with festive cheer and fun year-round flicks for years. One of her wintry whirlwind romances, "Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance" made our list of the best Hallmark movies of 2023. But she hasn't always played the fresh-faced heroine who stumbles upon the love of her life in a picture-perfect little town (or the avalanche predictor who falls for the mountain rescuer, as it were). Her resume includes commercials, multiple television shows, and even a horror movie. How'd she start capturing roles — and our hearts — as the leading lady in an ever-growing number of TV movies?

Let's start at the beginning. Newbrough was born in historical Newport, Rhode Island on October 13, 1987 — which makes her a Libra, just like these celebs. While her father is American, her mother is Canadian. At age three, her parents moved her and her siblings to Ontario, Canada. The star proudly displays both the American and Canadian flag in her Instagram bio for her nearly 70,000 followers to see, so you can tell she holds both countries near and dear to her heart. Here's a look at how Ashley Newbrough got her onscreen start as a child in Canada and grew into the Hallmark star she is today.