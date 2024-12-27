Gwyneth Paltrow's Cheekiest Comment About Her Dating History
When you've had a romantic past like Gwyneth Paltrow's, you deserve to be at least a little proud of it. Before marrying Brad Falchuk, the Goop founder dated some of the hottest men in showbiz, including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Luke Wilson, and Coldplay front-man Chris Martin, to whom she was married for over a decade. Paltrow continues to get along with several of her famous exes, including Pitt. Part of the reason she's on good terms with them is likely that the Oscar winner isn't embarrassed to admit when she's to blame for the failed relationship and usually has good things to say about her former partners when asked. The "Shakespeare in Love" star did both while discussing her history with Pitt during a 2015 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," confirming, "I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!" before sadly adding of their shock split, "I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."
With her good relationship with her exes and the strength of her marriage to Falchuk, it's no surprise Paltrow has zero qualms about joking about her love life. In her unique and chic take on the viral "suspect challenge" trend on TikTok, the "Avengers" star made her cheekiest comment yet about her impressively star-studded dating history.
@goop
Guilty as charged. #suspectchallenge
"Suspect has dated all the Brads in Hollywood," the person filming Paltrow stated. Rather than run away — like the "suspect" typically does — the Goop founder instead took two cocktails and clinked them together as she said, "Cheers to that." Paltrow then took a sip of one of the drinks while playfully waggling her eyebrows, making it clear that she was "guilty as charged," as the "Emma" star mentioned in her caption, and totally owning it.
Paltrow was in very different stages in her life when she dated her two Brads
It's worth noting that Gwyneth Paltrow was only 25 when she and Brad Pitt ended their three-year relationship and called off their engagement. While speaking to Howard Stern in 2015, the actor acknowledged that looking back, she was still pretty immature and far from ready for marriage when she accepted Pitt's proposal. "I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a**. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old," Paltrow reasoned, adding, "I didn't know what I was doing." The "Iron Man" star did end up tying the knot with Chris Martin about six years after their breakup, though. Their lengthy marriage produced two children, Apple and Moses, before ending in divorce in 2015. That same year, Paltrow revealed she was dating her second Brad, "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk, whom she later wed in 2018 — crucially, when the wellness entrepreneur was in her mid-40s.
According to Paltrow, her romance with Falchuk differs from her past failed relationships not only because of how open and honest he is about what he needs from his partner but also because the Oscar winner is much more sure of herself than she was at 22. "By the time you're in your mid-40s, you really know yourself. And I think if you really give yourself the permission to be yourself, it's so freeing," Paltrow shared on "Today" in 2021. The actor added of her marriage to Falchuk, "I just feel so grateful. The quality of our communication and our friendship, it's really thrilling."