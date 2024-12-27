Gwyneth Paltrow's Cheekiest Comment About Her Dating History

When you've had a romantic past like Gwyneth Paltrow's, you deserve to be at least a little proud of it. Before marrying Brad Falchuk, the Goop founder dated some of the hottest men in showbiz, including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Luke Wilson, and Coldplay front-man Chris Martin, to whom she was married for over a decade. Paltrow continues to get along with several of her famous exes, including Pitt. Part of the reason she's on good terms with them is likely that the Oscar winner isn't embarrassed to admit when she's to blame for the failed relationship and usually has good things to say about her former partners when asked. The "Shakespeare in Love" star did both while discussing her history with Pitt during a 2015 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," confirming, "I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!" before sadly adding of their shock split, "I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."

With her good relationship with her exes and the strength of her marriage to Falchuk, it's no surprise Paltrow has zero qualms about joking about her love life. In her unique and chic take on the viral "suspect challenge" trend on TikTok, the "Avengers" star made her cheekiest comment yet about her impressively star-studded dating history.

"Suspect has dated all the Brads in Hollywood," the person filming Paltrow stated. Rather than run away — like the "suspect" typically does — the Goop founder instead took two cocktails and clinked them together as she said, "Cheers to that." Paltrow then took a sip of one of the drinks while playfully waggling her eyebrows, making it clear that she was "guilty as charged," as the "Emma" star mentioned in her caption, and totally owning it.

