Michael J Fox's Twin Daughters Are All Grown Up
Five years after the last installment of the "Back to the Future" movie franchise hit theaters, Michael J. Fox, whose real name is Michael Andrew Fox, welcomed two bundles of joy into the world. Like Jennifer Lopez, he's a parent to twins. Michael and his wife, Tracy Pollan, married in 1988 and share four kids: Sam Fox, who was born in 1989, Esmé Fox, who was born in 2001, and twins Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox. Yes, Michael J. Fox may very well be a celebrity who has a lot more kids than you realized — and that's probably because they keep a low profile.
Though he didn't hang up his acting hat entirely after becoming a father, Michael's priorities did shift in a major way. In an interview with Reader's Digest (via People), the star spoke of the importance of being present for his children. "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20," Michael said. "And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."
Michael J. Fox's son may be his lookalike, but his twin daughters, who were born in 1995, certainly bear a close resemblance to not only each other, but to their dad as well. The "Back to the Future" actor may not be able to take a DeLorean back in time to his twins' childhood, but no matter how old they get, he's there to support them in adulthood just as they support him.
Michael J. Fox's daughters aren't too worried about watching his movies
While Michael J. Fox's daughters certainly know that they have famous and legendary dad, they may not be entirely familiar with his whole body of work. During a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con in October 2024, Michael was asked about a character he played in the "Back to the Future" series. In the second installment of the franchise, Michael not only reprised the role of Marty McFly, but introduced a new character: Marty's daughter.
When the question about what his daughters thought of his performance in "Back to the Future II" came up, he shared that he actually wasn't so sure. According to Hello! magazine, he said, "I don't know if my daughters have seen it." Nearly a decade before that, Michael told a crowd at a London convention that he wasn't sure if any of his four kids had checked out the three "Back to the Future" movies. "Or, if they have, they haven't told me," he added, according to The Guardian.
While his twin daughters, Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox, might not be "Back to the Future" fans, they sure are Michael J. Fox fans. They've shown their very famous dad their support at red carpet events over the years.
The twins are tight with their family
Despite growing up with a famous father, Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox fly under the radar. They occasionally attend public events with him and the rest of their family, but prefer to keep their lives more private. The family is close and often spends time together, both in and out of the spotlight. In a 2009 interview with Good Housekeeping, Michael J. Fox spoke of their family dynamic while his children were growing up in New York.
"We'll go up to the country, and it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV — just bodies everywhere," the actor shared. "We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot." Those childhood slumber parties may be a thing of the past, but the family remains close. Along with their siblings, Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox continue to support their dad through his health issues.
Michael J. Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 before his kids were even born. His children support him in small and big ways, from attending the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, a fundraising event put on by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, to simply assisting him in day to day life. In his aforementioned chat with Good Housekeeping, he said, "[W]ith Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."
Aquinnah Fox's attended Duke
After Aquinnah Fox graduated from high school, she headed to Duke University. While there, her university studies ranged from psychology and history to the creative arts. Aquinnah completed her college education in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in psychology, visual & media studies, and art history. Needless to say, she is not one to rest on her laurels.
While a student at Duke, she was active in student life. Inspired by her dad's Parkinson's diagnosis, Aquinnah co-founded an organization called Pancakes for Parkinson's and was president of the club. Michael J. Fox's medical diagnosis impacted her college career in more ways than one. One summer, she was an intern at her famous father's foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, in New York. While interning there, she helped to plan one of the annual fundraising events, a golf outing called Breaking PARkinson's, and assisted in organizing donations.
Aquinnah Fox followed in her dad's footsteps
During her college years, Aquinnah Fox proved that, much like her famous father, she's a natural performer. While she was still in undergrad, she joined the ballet program at Duke University. In 2018, she participated in an interpretive dance called "In Accord with Established Arrangements." The dance performance explored the concept of memories as Aquinnah spun around the stage. The year before that, she was made an apprentice at Ballet Academy East in Manhattan.
Since then, the blonde beauty officially traded the East Coast for the West Coast. She not only currently resides in Los Angeles, but like her dad, she found her way to Hollywood. Although not an actor, Aquinnah does work in the entertainment industry. The Duke graduate prefers a career behind the camera: She works in television development for the company Annapurna Pictures. Before her job in TV, Michael J. Fox's daughter was an assistant at United Talent Agency, according to her LinkedIn.
Schuyler Fox shines in academia
Like her twin sister, Schuyler Fox left New York after she graduated high school. Schuyler attended Pomona College, a private liberal arts school in California, for her undergraduate studies. She showed an aptitude for academia and holds multiple degrees. Schuyler graduated from Pomona College in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in psychology before going on to earn her Master of Education from Harvard University in 2022.
Like Aquinnah Fox, Schuyler has also put in hours at their father's foundation. For almost a year, Schuyler worked full-time as a Research Cohorts Officer at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Schuyler worked at Columbia University Medical Center as well where she helped in researching media and tools to assist children with anxiety disorders. She now lives in Massachusetts where she works as a children's media producer. According to her LinkedIn profile, Schuyler is "passionate about using storytelling for education and impact."
Schuyler Fox runs marathons with her younger sister
Schuyler Fox engaged in some friendly sibling competition with her younger sister, Esmé Fox, for a good cause. In May 2024, two of Michael J. Fox's three daughters participated in the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon as their mom cheered them on. Tracy Pollan posted a snapshot from the days of her daughters with their medals on Instagram. "Could not be more proud of these two! You did it!" their mom wrote.
In another picture from the day, the girls smiled at the finish line next to their mom who held a handmade sign decorated with hearts that read, "You got this Esmé and Sky!" Schuyler and Esmé completed the half marathon together as a way to support their father's grassroots fundraising program, Team Fox. The fundraising effort is part of the larger Michael J. Fox Foundation. Michael's daughters continue to show their support for their father as well as their commitment to finding a cure for Parkinson's.
Schuyler Fox got married on her mom's birthday
June 22, 2024, marked two important events for the Fox family. It was a doubly special occasion when Schuyler Fox married her partner — whose name has not been shared with the public — on her mom's 64th birthday, as reported by People. While not every family would choose to celebrate a birthday and wedding on the same day, the Fox family showed just how close their bond is and how intertwined they are even as adults in combining the two celebrations.
Schuyler's nuptials took place in the Catskill Mountains in New York. Family and friends gathered at the wedding venue, Hayfield Catskills, which overlooks dramatic views of Hunter Mountain. According to one of People's sources, the guests reportedly dined outdoors for a summer garden party despite a heatwave.
Schuyler and Aquinnah Fox may prefer to be outside of the spotlight, but it's clear the twins will have their family by their side as they continue their adult lives.