Michael J Fox's Twin Daughters Are All Grown Up

Five years after the last installment of the "Back to the Future" movie franchise hit theaters, Michael J. Fox, whose real name is Michael Andrew Fox, welcomed two bundles of joy into the world. Like Jennifer Lopez, he's a parent to twins. Michael and his wife, Tracy Pollan, married in 1988 and share four kids: Sam Fox, who was born in 1989, Esmé Fox, who was born in 2001, and twins Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox. Yes, Michael J. Fox may very well be a celebrity who has a lot more kids than you realized — and that's probably because they keep a low profile.

Though he didn't hang up his acting hat entirely after becoming a father, Michael's priorities did shift in a major way. In an interview with Reader's Digest (via People), the star spoke of the importance of being present for his children. "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20," Michael said. "And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

Michael J. Fox's son may be his lookalike, but his twin daughters, who were born in 1995, certainly bear a close resemblance to not only each other, but to their dad as well. The "Back to the Future" actor may not be able to take a DeLorean back in time to his twins' childhood, but no matter how old they get, he's there to support them in adulthood just as they support him.

