Tragic Details Of GMA's Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer has been an iconic part of the coverage that "Good Morning America" has brought to our screens for decades. The co-anchor's witty and down-to-earth persona as well as impeccable fashion taste has kept viewers entertained since she was first invited to be on the program back in 1999. In a 2023 Instagram post, Spencer shared her gratitude for the woman who made her dreams come true.

"I am at @goodmorningamerica [because] of this legend," Spencer wrote of Diane Sawyer accompanied by a photo of her and the "GMA" team with the legendary "Primetime" host. "I got a voicemail on my work phone at WABC Eyewitness News asking if I would be interested in being a correspondent for 'GMA.'"

Since she got her big break, Spencer has gone on to become a New York Times best-selling author, owner of a lifestyle brand, and her talents have even graced HGTV, for which she created, executive produced, and hosted "Flea Market Flip" and "Everything But the House." However, while the morning show personality has doubtlessly had an incredible career filled with incomparable highs, she's also experienced several dreadful lows in her life. From the anchor's relationship woes to the scandals about her that practically broke the internet and her many health issues, here are the tragic details of "Good Morning America" anchor Lara Spencer.

