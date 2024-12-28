Tragic Details Of GMA's Lara Spencer
Lara Spencer has been an iconic part of the coverage that "Good Morning America" has brought to our screens for decades. The co-anchor's witty and down-to-earth persona as well as impeccable fashion taste has kept viewers entertained since she was first invited to be on the program back in 1999. In a 2023 Instagram post, Spencer shared her gratitude for the woman who made her dreams come true.
"I am at @goodmorningamerica [because] of this legend," Spencer wrote of Diane Sawyer accompanied by a photo of her and the "GMA" team with the legendary "Primetime" host. "I got a voicemail on my work phone at WABC Eyewitness News asking if I would be interested in being a correspondent for 'GMA.'"
Since she got her big break, Spencer has gone on to become a New York Times best-selling author, owner of a lifestyle brand, and her talents have even graced HGTV, for which she created, executive produced, and hosted "Flea Market Flip" and "Everything But the House." However, while the morning show personality has doubtlessly had an incredible career filled with incomparable highs, she's also experienced several dreadful lows in her life. From the anchor's relationship woes to the scandals about her that practically broke the internet and her many health issues, here are the tragic details of "Good Morning America" anchor Lara Spencer.
Lara Spencer and her first husband divorced
You may see her most mornings on your TV, but there's probably a lot you don't know about Lara Spencer. Unless you've followed her personal life closely, you may not be aware that the "Good Morning America" co-anchor endured heartbreak back in March 2015 when she and her husband of 15 years announced their divorced.
The couple married in 2000 when Spencer was working for WABC-TV and her husband at the time, David Haffenreffer, was with CNN. They had two children, Kate and Duff, before ultimately calling it quits. "After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," the joint statement released by Spencer and Haffenreffer to Page Six stated. "It's a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children."
Spencer and her ex-husband revealed in their statement that they would continue to co-parent their son and daughter together. On the bright side, the "Good Morning America" personality found love again the following year, after being set up on a blind date with entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard McVey. He and Spencer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years.
Lara Spencer was slammed for a controversial photo with Donald Trump
When it comes to journalism, the fast-paced industry can lead many to make mistakes and face ample controversy in their careers. No one, not even the most renowned or wealthy news anchors, is safe from contentious internet comments, and in November 2015, Lara Spencer became the latest target of them.
Obviously, when Donald Trump made an appearance on "Good Morning America," not everyone was pleased to have him on as a guest. However, it was a photo Spencer shared on Instagram after the show that sent commenters into a tizzy. In it, the anchor appears to be sitting on the newly-announced presidential candidate's lap, with his arm around her waist. Given the seemingly inappropriate body language, Spencer's followers were quick to question her "dignity" and a slew of negative feedback filled the post.
However, Spencer later clarified that she was in fact "standing next to" Trump after saying "a quick hello," and the image was simply an optical illusion. Aly Colon, Knight Professor of Media Ethics at Washington and Lee University, told AP News at the time that the image understandably ruffled some feathers and portrayed Spencer in a negative light. "[The photo] puts her in a position where people might question whether as a journalist she is representing the public or Donald Trump," Professor Colon explained, adding that journalists need to "keep a certain distance" from their subjects in order to "maintain credibility."
Lara Spencer underwent a hip replacement at 47
Lara Spencer has long been an avid tennis player and has led an active lifestyle for most of her life. However, she sadly suffered from chronic pain in her hip, leading to the "Good Morning America" star to take some time off in August 2016 to undergo a major surgery. Spencer had her hip replaced at just 47 years old, something she was embarrassed about at first, as explained to her co-hosts during a conversation on "GMA" before the operation.
"It was so upsetting. I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it's an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it," Spencer said of her diagnosis of hip dysplasia. The news anchor had been informed that there was little cartilage left in her hip and that a total replacement was the best solution. "I realized there is nothing to be embarrassed about. I have a genetic predisposition for this," Spencer continued, acknowledging that her love for sports contributed to the condition.
Fortunately, the surgery was a success and after a few weeks of physical therapy, she told her co-anchors during a phone interview on "GMA" that she was "feeling great." Spencer went on to encourage those who have similar medical procedures to follow through with physical therapy and the recommended exercises because "that has gotten me really where I am today."
Co-workers were allegedly 'relieved' when Lara Spencer's time on GMA was cut back
There's been many stars who were fired from "Good Morning America" over the years, including Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their romantic scandal. But, fortunately for Lara Spencer, she has thus far avoided the axe. Instead, it was announced in April 2018 that she would be cutting back her hours on the show significantly to focus on other ventures, reducing her schedule of co-anchoring from five days a week down to three.
Spencer had created her lifestyle brand and production company, DuffKat Media, and utilized it to become an executive producer on HGTV's "Flea Market Flip" at the time. In addition to hosting the show, the news anchor went on to help produce the series' spin-offs, which she also hosted. Doing all this, on top of managing her company, being a mom, and planning her wedding with Richard McVey, it's no wonder Spencer had to minimize her time spent at the "Good Morning America" desk.
Unfortunately for the star, Spencer's "GMA" co-workers were reportedly "relieved" by her reduced schedule, according to a source for Page Six. "[Spencer] treats staff badly, she yells at people and she makes a lot of extra work for people," the insider alleged. However, a representative for the morning show shot back, claiming, "This is ridiculous. She is the ultimate team player." Whether the source was a disgruntled insider who needed to vent or was simply a staff member stirring the pot, we'll never know.
Lara Spencer's likeness was used for a skincare scam
It's not uncommon for a celebrity's likeness to be used to dupe the public without their permission, as their familiar names and faces have encouraged unsuspecting internet users to fall for fake giveaways and endorsements. From Scarlett Johansson to Johnny Depp, and even Lara Spencer, many stars have been used as the face of scam artists' deceptive ploys. In July 2018, Spencer shared an Instagram post warning her followers that her likeness had been used to promote a fake beauty brand. "There are fake stories and 'advertisements' floating around the internet that I have started a 'skincare/beauty brand,'" Spencer began.
"I did not give permission for my name or likeness to be used in any way and I have no affiliation with these products," she wrote. Spencer went on to reassure her fans that she would be working with the authorities to take down the fake posts, but encouraged them all to help spread the word.
"That explains the missing money from my account," one person wrote on Spencer's post. Another commenter expressed that they had fallen victim to the scam two years prior, writing, "I got stuck in it. Cost me some money. It was horrible." They added that, for years, they hadn't liked Spencer or "Good Morning America" because of the scam, until learning the anchor wasn't personally involved with the money-grabbing hoax.
Lara Spencer has been the victim of body-shaming and ageism
It seems to be a tale as old as social media itself. A confident woman shows off even a smidge of skin, and negative comments surface. Tragically, when Lara Spencer shared an Instagram post of her eye-catching Emmy's outfit, which encompassed a flashy silver mini dress and matching boots, internet trolls quickly swept in. Despite the fact she looked like a million bucks walking the carpet, Instagram users tore apart her outfit by insulting the "Good Morning America" anchor's body and age.
One comment, for example, read, "Love you, watch you every day but you're a mom. What the hell with that outfit? Would have embarrassed my kids." Another person harshly criticized the way her body looked in the dress, writing, "I feel embarrassed for you. Can you not see that you do not have 'young' legs? ... #Saggyknees." All the negative attention unfortunately led Spencer to delete her post, and although she never commented on how it made her feel, it's easy to imagine her hurt feelings.
Fortunately, she kept another Instagram snap from the night, which was quickly filled with comments of support from her loyal followers. While a few trolls continued to hate on Spencer, some of the comments her fans left insisted the "GMA" host looked "gorgeous," "perfect," and "stunning," with many encouraging her to ignore the haters.
Lara Spencer came under fire for a comment about Prince George
Countless public-facing personas, whether they're actors, singers, or morning news anchors, have come under fire for voicing their opinions in a heedless way. Some of the biggest scandals to rock "Good Morning America" have involved careless sentiments, and unfortunately, Lara Spencer never truly lived down what she said about Prince George in August 2019.
While reporting on the royal family, particularly the little prince's school schedule, Spencer explained that he would be studying "poetry and ballet, among other things." In what many received as a dismissive and unkind comment, Spencer joked, "Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. ... I have news for you, Prince William, we'll see how long that lasts." Comments about the "insensitive" way the "GMA" star seemed to disparage Prince George's — and by extension, any male dancer's — love for the craft flooded in.
To her credit, Spencer quickly took to Instagram to apologize for her remarks. Not long after, she was granted some time during a "Good Morning America" broadcast to again apologize. "I screwed up. I did. The comment I made about dance was insensitive," Spencer stated. "It was stupid and I am deeply sorry." She went on to explain that she'd since spoken with many male members of the dance community and she acknowledged that it takes bravery for a young boy to pursue the art.
An injury required Lara Spencer to get surgery on her foot
Tragically, Lara Spencer is no stranger to physical rehabilitation these days. In January 2023, years after her hip replacement, the "Flea Market Flip" host went under the knife again to correct "a torn plantar plate and ligament" in her foot. Spencer shared a snap on Instagram of her foot, wrapped up in a boot, resting on a pillow. She explained in the caption that the injury had been "slowly getting worse and worse" until she finally had a doctor go in and fix it. Spencer also showed off her "shiny new wheels" in the post, as the "GMA" star explained she would be utilizing a knee scooter to get around while she healed.
Many fans shared their wishes for Spencer's speedy recovery, and it seems she took them to heart. Incredibly, just one week after sharing the news about her new boot, Spencer was sharing her recovery progress on Instagram with a workout video. "I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5," she wrote. "BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime." Spencer's determination to recover and remain in good physical health was inspiring to her fans, with many commenting the fire emoji under the post.
Lara Spencer's mother was diagnosed with cancer
While Lara Spencer's health concerns have primarily been related to physical injuries and surgeries to correct them, she has also tragically been impacted by the devastation cancer can cause. Her mother, Carolyn von Seelen, was sadly diagnosed with the disease, and although it's unclear when, Spencer first shared the news with her followers in a February 2024 Instagram post. The photo showed the "Good Morning America" anchor and her mother holding up bingo cards and smiling, alongside the caption, "Spending the week with the most positive person I have ever known. You picked the wrong girl, cancer. Love you mom. You got this."
Nobody wants to watch a loved one suffer, but fortunately, it seems luck was on Spencer's side. A couple of weeks after her initial post, Spencer proudly shared to Instagram that her mother had just completed chemotherapy and radiation treatment for a brain tumor and was doing well. "Not surprising at all, if you know my mom, she is still smiling," Spencer wrote.
The reveal of her mom's diagnosis and celebration of her recovery were quick, and thankfully, there doesn't seem to have been any mention of cancer since this time. In October 2024, Spencer shared snaps from a cruise she went on with her mom and brother, and it was clear the family had come together to celebrate von Seelen like there was no tomorrow.
Lara Spencer had to undergo two more operations at the end of 2024
Despite undergoing surgery for her foot nearly two years prior, it seems Lara Spencer isn't quite finished with her trips to the hospital. The "Good Morning America" co-host shocked fans with an Instagram update on her latest operation in December 2024, in which she was sporting orthopedic boots and bandages on both of her feet. "Wish they were cowboy boots but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully," Spencer captioned the post.
It seems the host won't be returning full-time to "GMA" anytime soon, as she explained the extent of what had to be done under the knife this time around. Spencer's right foot simply needed a plate removed from the surgery she'd had previously, but her left foot needed more work as an old injury needed to be corrected from her days as a college diver. "I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints," Spencer explained.
She seems grateful, though, for being able to address her health concerns. "Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain," the host added in her Instagram caption. "Today there are much better options." Fortunately, many of Spencer's followers have rallied around her with well-wishes and hopes for yet another speedy recovery.