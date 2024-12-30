How Bunnie Xo's Podcast Guest Drama Totally Backfired

Through her relationship with country music star Jelly Roll, his wife Alisa DeFord — better known to fans as Bunnie Xo — has shown she has, at least, somewhat of an interest in men with criminal histories. However, unlike Jelly Roll, who experienced a complete transformation and ditched his criminal ways for the sake of his daughter Bailee Ann DeFord, a guest Bunnie wanted to bring onto her podcast proved to be more troublesome and questionable than uplifting or eye-opening.

In 2024, Bunnie reached out to convicted murderer Wade Wilson, hoping she could make him the focus of a docuseries. Beyond the fact she was trying to speak with a killer, Bunnie may now have some regrets about contacting Wilson, who was sentenced to death in August 2024 for murdering two women in 2019, after her efforts blew up in her face in a way she might not have anticipated.

In an October 21, 2024 edition of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," she revealed Wilson apparently turned the tables on her and shared her phone number with random individuals after their initial phone meeting. "Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women," she said. "I was getting so frustrated with all the drama." In response, Bunnie soon confronted Wilson on the matter and recorded him admitting that he gave away her number.

