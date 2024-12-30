How Bunnie Xo's Podcast Guest Drama Totally Backfired
Through her relationship with country music star Jelly Roll, his wife Alisa DeFord — better known to fans as Bunnie Xo — has shown she has, at least, somewhat of an interest in men with criminal histories. However, unlike Jelly Roll, who experienced a complete transformation and ditched his criminal ways for the sake of his daughter Bailee Ann DeFord, a guest Bunnie wanted to bring onto her podcast proved to be more troublesome and questionable than uplifting or eye-opening.
In 2024, Bunnie reached out to convicted murderer Wade Wilson, hoping she could make him the focus of a docuseries. Beyond the fact she was trying to speak with a killer, Bunnie may now have some regrets about contacting Wilson, who was sentenced to death in August 2024 for murdering two women in 2019, after her efforts blew up in her face in a way she might not have anticipated.
In an October 21, 2024 edition of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," she revealed Wilson apparently turned the tables on her and shared her phone number with random individuals after their initial phone meeting. "Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women," she said. "I was getting so frustrated with all the drama." In response, Bunnie soon confronted Wilson on the matter and recorded him admitting that he gave away her number.
Bunnie Xo isn't a stranger to controversy
Bunnie Xo's decision to contact murderer Wade Wilson for her podcast was viewed by many as a tone-deaf idea with poor execution. Some Reddit users especially decried the move for being tasteless and misguided; they criticized Bunnie's interest in him. "He blatantly admitted to murdering those poor women," one Reddit user commented. "It isn't 'fascinating.' It's so morally corrupt that I can't even fathom wanting to give him a platform. He doesn't deserve to 'have his side heard.'"
Others accused her of glorifying Wilson's actions by focusing more on his story and appearance, rather than raising awareness for the victims and their stories, and for seeming perhaps too excited about the opportunity to speak with him. "This is disgusting to hear," another Redditor wrote. "I'm so sick of people drooling over him because he's good looking. There are families out there with a lifetime of hurt because of him."
Along with her husband, who has his own history of being wrapped up in controversy, Bunnie is also accustomed to facing negative attention for some questionable decisions she's made. In 2024, alone, she came under fire for moments like when she swore in front of the crowd at the family-oriented Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo that March. Bunnie, who's in an open relationship with Jelly Roll, also rubbed some fans the wrong way in April 2024 when she shared a video of herself swooning over her "hall pass" — singer Chris Motionless of Motionless in White — on TikTok.
