Zooey Deschanel Teases Big Christmas Secret & We Hope It's Her Jonathan Scott Wedding
Since "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" co-host Jonathan Scott's relationship began, their strength as a couple has already been affirmed in several ways, whether it be Scott proving his commitment to Deschanel and her family, or how the couple's parents reportedly approve of their relationship. Who could ask for more? Well, depending on what her true intentions were behind a recent message, Deschanel might have teased they're finally taking things a step further and will soon make the ultimate pledge of love.
On December 19, 2024, Deschanel posted an Instagram video that could turn heads for its cryptic presentation. "World's best Christmas secret keeper over here," she wrote in the post's caption. As if her message wasn't mysterious enough, Deschanel didn't speak in the clip and instead lip-synced a quote previously said by Kim Kardashian, with the caption "When you're keeping a big Christmas secret..." above her.
Deschanel mouthed the words: "It's a full-time job, and it's extremely time-consuming, and it's not as easy as it may appear to some people," as Kardashian once said (per YouTube). While the post could mean virtually anything, it may be an indicator of the event Deschanel and Scott's followers have been eagerly awaiting for some time — their wedding day.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's wedding plans are slowly forming
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to having their relationship milestones centered around holidays and special occasions. In October 2019, they made their relationship public on Instagram in a post showcasing their double date with Scott's brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan at a Halloween-themed event. "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," Deschanel wrote.
On April 8, 2024, Scott also teased their impending marriage in an Instagram video referencing the 2024 solar eclipse that happened the same day. He captioned the post, "I'm only saying this once ... " and held up a sign with the date and location of the wedding only to have it blacked out by the "eclipse." Therefore, it might be a full-circle moment for them to host something as special as their wedding during a season as magical and momentous as Christmastime.
Despite the unclear meaning behind Deschanel's post, fans of the couple may take the inch they were given and stretch it a mile as solid evidence their marriage is coming soon, especially given they've been engaged since August 2023. Though Scott's proposal did not take place during any significant holiday, it did, however, occur while the couple enjoyed their own holiday vacationing in Scotland. Since then, the two have seemingly struggled to solidify their wedding plans, though they've been hinted at in moments like when a wedding planner teased Deschanel's dress could blow away Scott's expectations. Scott addressed the slow proceedings in a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, telling them their hope was to tie the knot in 2024, despite their lack of progress in making that goal happen. "We got engaged, not this August, but [the] previous August," he said. "We've assumed maybe it would be this year or something."