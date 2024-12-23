Zooey Deschanel Teases Big Christmas Secret & We Hope It's Her Jonathan Scott Wedding

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to having their relationship milestones centered around holidays and special occasions. In October 2019, they made their relationship public on Instagram in a post showcasing their double date with Scott's brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan at a Halloween-themed event. "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," Deschanel wrote.

On April 8, 2024, Scott also teased their impending marriage in an Instagram video referencing the 2024 solar eclipse that happened the same day. He captioned the post, "I'm only saying this once ... " and held up a sign with the date and location of the wedding only to have it blacked out by the "eclipse." Therefore, it might be a full-circle moment for them to host something as special as their wedding during a season as magical and momentous as Christmastime.

Despite the unclear meaning behind Deschanel's post, fans of the couple may take the inch they were given and stretch it a mile as solid evidence their marriage is coming soon, especially given they've been engaged since August 2023. Though Scott's proposal did not take place during any significant holiday, it did, however, occur while the couple enjoyed their own holiday vacationing in Scotland. Since then, the two have seemingly struggled to solidify their wedding plans, though they've been hinted at in moments like when a wedding planner teased Deschanel's dress could blow away Scott's expectations. Scott addressed the slow proceedings in a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, telling them their hope was to tie the knot in 2024, despite their lack of progress in making that goal happen. "We got engaged, not this August, but [the] previous August," he said. "We've assumed maybe it would be this year or something."

