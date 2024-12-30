Taylor Swift's Sweet Bond With Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Kids

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friends, but her favorite couple to spend time with is seemingly her actor bestie Blake Lively and Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. (They've even gone with Swift to support her football-playing beau, Travis Kelce!) Lively and Ryan are parents to four children: eldest daughter James Reynolds, middle daughter Inez Reynolds, youngest daughter Betty Reynolds, and son Olin Reynolds. James, Inez, and Betty's godparent is Swift, and she's a great choice given the close relationship she shares with the three Reynolds girls. Lively is always one to sing her famous friend's praises, pointing out how great of a role model Swift is to young women.

Lively told Today, "To speak of women of multitudes and women who know how to be both strong and vulnerable, a woman who knows how to step into herself and into her story and show others what that looks like, and be an example of that and share yourself with people — I mean, that's deeply inspiring. To see somebody doing that in their real life, it's incredible. So I understand why she means so much to so many people. She means that much to me, as a fan, and then separately as a friend." Based on how close they've gotten with Swift in their young lives, it's likely that the Reynolds daughters feel the same as their mom and can't get enough of their godparent Taylor. Swift has dedicated many special moments of her life and career to her godkids, proving that the connection they share is unbreakable.

