Who Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Date In 2025 According To Our Matchmaker

Kimberly Guilfoyle might want to hold out before looking to start a new relationship at her home in Florida before her new position is confirmed and she has to move to Greece. Long-distance relationships don't always last, and they can be hard to cultivate from across an ocean. "Her role as ambassador would definitely impact any stateside relationship unless they work remotely," Susan Trombetti said. "Some couples are used to reconnecting after long times apart, but we all know being near each other is what's best for any relationship to survive and develop at a natural pace. That's why I think a Greek businessman would be good for her."

It might be that anyone in the U.S. who is looking to start a relationship with Guilfoyle would be doing so for the wrong reasons, considering her ties to Donald Trump and the Republican party; though she's no longer with Don Jr., she's close enough to the Trump administration to be appointed ambassador even after the breakup. "Men will be using her to get to Trump anyway," Trombetti theorized, "so she should wait until she isn't vulnerable and can pick a better match." Looking for someone in another country could help distance her from being used for her potential connections to the presidency.