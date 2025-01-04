Tragic Details About Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson has said that she and her siblings, sisters Liberty and Annachi and brother, Ryot, were extremely well-behaved as children, but that didn't stop their father from lashing out at times. Wilson spoke on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast about her father's anger issues and how they affected her when she was growing up. "He was so angry all the time, and money was a source of fighting in the household," the actor explained.

Advertisement

She recalled a time in her youth when she and her siblings poured water in their beds in an attempt to cool off during the hot Australian weather — something that invoked her father's wrath. "It was like a switch would flick and he'd just go really angry and would just start whacking us," she revealed. The tension in Wilson's household left a lasting impression on her, especially when it came to her self-esteem. As she told she told People in March 2024, "I think it probably led to not having good self-worth, and also thinking you had to be good all the time."

In 2013, Wilson's father died from a heart attack. The actor had made peace with him by that point and wrote him a letter that she put in his pocket after he died. Wilson shared the letter in her memoir, "Rebel Rising," which read, in part, "I want you to know that I forgive you. I will strive to find love, I will no longer be afraid of it."

Advertisement