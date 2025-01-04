The Stunning Transformation Of Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace is a fashion designer, an icon, and a force of nature. Born and raised in Southern Italy, she was the daughter of a dressmaker and had two brothers, Santo Versace and Gianni Versace. Gianni built the eponymous Versace fashion empire, and Donatella was his first muse. In spite of her big brother's influence, Donatella didn't initially aspire to become a designer; instead, she followed a more academic path.
Donatella took the reins of the Versace company when Gianni died, impressing both fans and peers. In 1999, she designed the Jennifer Lopez look that stands above the rest: a low-cut green dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammys. Donatella did not live her life behind the scenes, but became a distinct staple of the fashion world. However, her road to success was not easy, and her no-nonsense attitude is a testament to that. "Life is difficult," she once told The New Yorker. "'Happiness' is a word I do not believe exists." Her trajectory has been peppered with obstacles, but Donatella has always overcome them. Her strength, her love for her family, and her tireless work ethic have made her the powerhouse she is today.
Donatella Versace's mother exposed her to fashion
Donatella Versace is the youngest of three siblings and grew up in Reggio Calabria, Italy. "I was the baby of the family," she told The New Yorker. "I was so spoiled. I was the best-dressed little girl in my city." Donatella was likely so well-dressed because her mother, Francesca Versace, was a dressmaker with a keen eye for fashion. When Donatella was a baby, she played in her mother's basket of fabrics.
According to Donatella, her mother grew up being treated "like the low class," so to prove herself, she became a seamstress and eventually started a fashion business. Soon, there were multiple Francesca Versace boutiques all over Southern Italy, which surely played a part in the Versace children's own wildly successful fashion empire. Donatella's mother became an inspiration to her and her brothers, Santo and Gianni Versace, in more ways than one. "She was very, very strong person," Donatella told The New Yorker. "She wore the pants in the family."
Gianni Versace helped create her iconic look
Anyone familiar with Donatella Versace can easily imagine her signature look: long, straight blonde hair parted down the middle, lots of black eyeliner, and sky-high heels. There's a good reason why the designer is so well-known for her personal aesthetic; she has been styling herself that way since before she was even a teenager.
When Donatella was 11 years old, her older brother asked her to dye her hair blonde. Gianni Versace was obsessed with Patty Pravo, an Italian singer with long blonde hair, and persuaded Donatella to copy the look. Donatella absolutely loved it, telling Ssense: "My first thought was: 'That's who you are! You've finally found yourself!' To be blonde means to be caressed by the sun, and to be your own sun: strong, full of energy, bright, warming."
Donatella also began wearing dark eye makeup when she was young, which drove her mother crazy. "In the mornings when I came down to the kitchen with Cleopatra eyes, she would shout: 'You are not leaving the house like that! Either wash off the makeup, or you stay home!'" the designer said. However, she stubbornly called her mother's bluff: "I was obstinate and locked myself in my room," she explained to Ssense.
Her brother, Gianni Versace, was a big influence
Donatella Versace clearly looked up to Gianni Versace, and his affection was more than just skin deep; he confided in his younger sister about important aspects of his life. Gianni was openly gay and share this with Donatella when she was young. "I was 11 when he explained to me exactly what was going on with his sexuality. I thanked him for his openness and felt ennobled," Donatella told Ssense.
Although some believe you should think twice before buying Versace, the design house was a family affair from its early days. Donatella became her brother's muse, and he loved creating outfits for her: "He made cool leather mini-skirts for me, took me to discotheques, and treated me like a woman," Donatella explained. "It was the happiest time of my life."
Although Donatella enjoyed staying out all night dancing with Gianni, their mother wasn't pleased. "When we got home at four in the morning, my mother screamed at Gianni: 'What are you doing to your little sister? Leave her alone! And stop telling people that she's 16 already!'" According to Donatella, the two got away with their partying because Gianni had a way with their mother. He "wrapped her around his finger with his charms," Donatella explained to Ssense.
Donatella Versace studied languages in college
Donatella Versace liked dressing up and staying out all night with her big brother, but she still managed to maintain her grades in school. She began studying languages at The University of Florence at age 17and almost chose a path that had nothing to do with fashion. "...Professors suggested that I pursue a career at the university. I had a great desire to become a lecturer," she told Ssense.
Donatella did graduate, but once again, her brother Gianni's influence won out; he persuaded her to help him with his designs instead of pursuing a career in academia. Donatella began working with him on his Versace label in 1978, becoming vice president of the company. She excelled at designing clothing and overseeing photo shoots, but she also had a way with her brother that no one else could match. "I became the one person who dared to contradict the king," Donatella said. "He was annoyed but listened. And he had the good sense to correct his decisions when he needed to."
She married Paul Beck in 1983 and started a family
Donatella Versace worked hard alongside her brothers to make Versace a huge success in the fashion world. Although the designer is notorious for her strong work ethic and dedication to the business, she still made time to start a family of her own.
In 1983, Donatella married model Paul Beck, and the couple welcomed two children together. In 1986, their daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, was born, and in 1989, their son, Daniel Versace Beck, joined the clan. It all appeared very traditional, but rumors swirled around about Donatella and Paul's relationship. For one, many people said that Gianni Versace arranged the marriage between the two to make sure he'd have an heir to carry on his legacy. Another more salacious rumor was that Gianni and Paul were romantically involved before Paul and Donatella were married. Donatella's husband addressed the rumor, telling a reporter in 1977, "I've never denied being a very good friend of Gianni's, but it's never been more than that" (via The New Yorker).
Donatella and Paul split in 2000, but he continued to work for Versace, and the pair stayed close because of their children. During a conversation with Lenny Kravitz for Interview, Donatella spoke about putting family first. "My family is the most important. I'm Italian, so you know that. I think it was harder when my children were little... They understand what world they were born into, but it's still very difficult," she said.
Gianni Versace's murder shook her to the core
Donatella Versace was working hard and caring for her children when her life changed drastically in the 1990s. Her brother Gianni Versace was diagnosed with a rare form of ear cancer, which forced Donatella to take on more responsibility within the company. Gianni recovered, but six months later, in July 1997, he was murdered in his home by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Donatella was completely devastated, as she and her brother had been extremely close their whole lives. "My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me," she shared with The Guardian.
In addition to contending with her grief, Donatella had no choice but to get back to work, stepping into her brother's role as chief designer of Versace. Months after Gianni's death, Donatella sent her first collection down the runway during fashion week in Milan. While it was met with rave reviews, the designer was too heartbroken to enjoy her success. "I miss my brother very much," Donatella said after the show. "I wanted to run away, thinking about coming out here without him" (via People). But she carried on and surprised even herself with the deft way she kept the business running. She learned to trust her instincts and to step out of her brother's shadow. "I had been listening to everyone else, and then I realized, who was the person my brother listened to? Me. I worked with him every day. I was much more than a muse," she told The Guardian.
Donatella Versace and Madonna are close friends
Actors, pop stars, socialites, and other celebrities have always been an integral part of the fashion world. Over the years, countless stars have made best-dressed lists wearing Versace designs, such as Nicole Kidman in one of the most daring outfits she's ever worn, and Versace runway show audiences are filled with celebs. So, it stands to reason that Donatella Versace has been close with many famous people throughout her career. For example, one thing you never knew about Madonna is that she is among Donatella's most notable friends, and their relationship deepened after the death of Gianni Versace.
In fact, Madonna was there to comfort Donatella in the days following his murder. According to Donatella, she had just returned from identifying her brother's body when Madonna came to see her. "After identification, I drove to Gianni's villa on Ocean Drive. Madonna was waiting for me inside. I will never forget that she was trying to comfort me during these hours," the designer told Ssense.
The friendship has lasted decades, and Madonna has starred in several Versace campaigns over the years. "I have had the rare fortune of getting to know the woman. Of talking to her not only about work but about life," Donatella said about Madonna in an essay for L'officiel. "That is what Madonna has always been to me: A lioness. A fighter... A mother, a great businesswoman, one who began marketing before the word or even the discipline had been invented..."
Elton John helped her deal with her substance issues
Speaking of famous friends, Donatella Versace has been close with legendary musician Elton John for many years. Her son, Daniel, was even named after an Elton John song. Donatella and Elton are more than just good pals — it was thanks to him that Donatella finally sought help after 18 years of dealing with substance issues. According to the book "House of Versace," by Deborah Ball, the singer staged an intervention for Donatella under the guise of her daughter's 18th birthday party. Although Elton John has had many health issues of his own over the years, he saw Donatella at a concert crying by herself and knew something had to be done. He and Donatella's daughter, Allegra, confronted the designer and convinced her to check herself in to a rehab facility in Arizona.
Donatella told Ssense that initially she responded with something glib: "I will go there only if there is low-fat food. I want shrimp and grilled fish. No oil, no salt," she said. But she relented and gave in to the idea. "Nobody thought I would accept Elton's offer, but a few minutes later I traded my evening gown and diamonds for a jogging suit," she revealed. "I made my way to the airport with a ponytail and no makeup." Donatella successfully completed her program and began a life of sobriety. "Any addiction I have had, when I have ended it, I have done it just like that," she told The Guardian.
Donatella Versace keeps her love life private
Donatella Versace was married to Paul Beck from 1983 to 2000, and was briefly married again to entrepreneur Manuel Dallori from 2004 until 2005. The designer has said very little about her second marriage, and seems to mostly have been laser-focused on her work and her children. In 2007, she told The New Yorker that she was too busy for dating, adding, "And then I think, 'Oh my God, who wants to date me?' I'm so complicated. People have a low perception of me, men especially. They think, This woman, she's a nightmare."
However, it turned out she was being a bit evasive in that particular interview. She later revealed to Ssense, "To be honest I had a lover in 2007, but I think it's okay to lie to journalists when it comes to that topic." Donatella shifted the focus away from her dating life in general, saying she preferred to be judged by her fashion. She emphasized the fact she her life was full of love, citing her friends and her children as examples. "Knowing these people gives me happiness and fulfillment," she said.
Her daughter gave her an ultimatum to quit smoking
Donatella Versace was a longtime smoker, punctuating her signature look with an ever-present cigarette. Her cigarette habit was something that even got her into a bit of trouble while she was in rehab when she tried smoking out the window of her room. "On the third drag, the door flew open and a nurse chewed me out. I hadn't felt that small since I was 10," she told Ssense.
But in 2014, she was finally able to kick the habit, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Italian doctors never tell you to quit. But this American doctor wasn't afraid of me!" In fact, Donatella was a little bit afraid of her daughter, Allegra Versace, who issued her mom an ultimatum. Allegra, "who can terrify anyone," according to Donatella, threatened to never speak to her again unless she quit smoking. "...She said to me, 'If you ever want to see me again, you'll stop smoking today, forever!'" the designer told Ssense. "I have never touched a cigarette again since that day."
Like many people considering quitting smoking, Donatella was afraid of gaining weight. Instead, she ended up losing weight due to a strict no-carb diet full of lean protein and vegetables. She also relied on an e-cigarette for a while, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter, "...It's not about the flavor, it's about the gesture."
Donatella Versace works hard to stay in shape
Appearances are obviously very important to Donatella Versace, as she is in the business of making people look beautiful. She's also very disciplined when it comes to her own appearance, making sure she keeps up with her physical fitness well into her sixties. Of course, finding the right exercise regimen is essential, and Donatella knew what wasn't going to work for her. "I don't have the passion to do yoga, because I keep talking. I never shut up and breathe at all!" she told The New Yorker.
But while she once said that she wasn't "fanatical" about working out, her workout sounds like its not for the faint of heart. "I do 300 sit-ups every morning between six and seven o'clock, often with weights on my stomach," she told Ssense. She even compared herself to one of her close friends, known for her physique. "When it comes to my abs, I'm as obsessive as Madonna," the designer said.
She was not happy about The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
In 2017, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" premiered on FX. The show, helmed by Ryan Murphy, dramatized the events surrounding the murder of Gianni Versace. Donatella Versace was not happy with the project and the Versace family released a statement distancing themselves from the series. "The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace," the statement read in part, adding that the show should be seen as purely fictional.
Donatella is very protective of her family, especially her children, which was something series creator Ryan Murphy could empathize with. "Donatella had some requests about how the children were depicted in the show. I listened to that. As a father, I understood," Murphy said at a Television Critics Association event (via W). "I wasn't interested in going there, out of respect for her."
But Donatella remained unhappy with the depiction of her family, telling Ssense, "I still get as angry as I did on the first day when people want to make money with lies about Gianni." She went on to say that she attempted to file a lawsuit to prevent the series from happening, but couldn't because Gianni Versace is "a person of contemporary history and therefore has limited personal rights."
Donatella Versace debuted a fresh new look in 2024
In December of 2024, Donatella Versace made headlines when she debuted a new, softer look at a premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical." Gone was the black eyeliner, and her bleached blonde locks were replaced with a warmer shade that fell across her shoulders in waves. A photo posted to the designer's Instagram also had a fan wondering if she shared cosmetic surgeons with Lindsay Lohan, given that they both look years younger these days. A plastic surgeon said several procedures were behind Lohan's dramatic transformation, so it's no surprise fans might expect the same from Donatella.
Donatella has not been shy in the past about cosmetic enhancement. At a Vogue event in 2013 she admitted, "I'm not like this genetically" (via HuffPost). For Donatella, it seems there has always been something empowering about altering her appearance to achieve the look she wanted, and it's something she has a sense of humor about too. "I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? ...I do not believe in totally natural for women," she once said. "For me, natural has something to do with vegetables" (via The Independent).