Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Sends Subtle Message To Haters
For months, tongues have wagged about the red flags in the relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. The outcome was finally made clear when Don Jr. was spotted with model Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago's Christmas dinner. It was a clear sign that not only was Guilfoyle out of the picture, but also that Donald Trump Sr. had greenlit Anderson as his son's significant other. But it's not easy being the object of infidelity murmurs, as most women associated with a Trump man can attest. Anderson has had to deal with the "homewrecker" allegations, the "when-did-it-start" calculations, and the paparazzi trying for incriminating evidence. Her latest social media message sent a clear hint on how she feels about it all.
Normally, Anderson's Instagram posts are limited to modeling shots and cute jokes ("If you're trying to impress me with your vehicle, it had better be a food truck" is one example). On December 28, she veered from her tradition by posting a video from Cycas Motivation, a group whose stated goal is "to impact people's life [sic] and give them hope." The speaker uses a Biblical quote to support his argument that it's best not to respond to rumors and slander, but to trust that the Almighty will help you prevail. "So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still," he concludes. "Because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?" Point made: Anderson won't be addressing her new relationship anytime soon.
Bettina's silence won't stop the chatter
Bettina Anderson may be taking the high road by not commenting on her romance with Donald Trump Jr., but that won't stop the rumor mill from grinding away. One of the latest whispers making headlines is that Anderson may have an ulterior motive for dating Don Jr. — namely, to get access to Elon Musk. The billionaire is rapidly emerging as a key player in the new Trump administration, and being connected to him would certainly boost anyone's social status. Sources have also told the New York Post that Anderson has been chatting up Trump intimates in hopes of securing a spot in the new administration.
Now that the socialite and the first son are officially an item, it'll be her turn to be scrutinized for signs the romance isn't destined for eternity. The considerable age gap between Don Jr. and Anderson (he's eight years older) might be an issue, and she may tire of planning her social life around his time with his five kids. Don Jr. will also be busy with his new job as partner in the investment firm 1789 Capital, and if Anderson gets her reported wish of being tapped to head the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, that would mean she'd be spending a good amount of time in D.C.
Finally, as much as she feels God is on her side against the haters, Anderson can't escape the reality of having been the other woman. She might want to watch another clip from the Cycas Motivation site she follows. This one features therapist John Delony advising a caller who's having an affair but doesn't want to leave her husband. "I don't think you love your husband," Delony says bluntly. "I also think deep down, you understand that you're with somebody of so little character that he doesn't mind blowing up another family so he can hook up with somebody."