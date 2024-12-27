Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Reportedly Has Eyes For Another Man In Trump's Inner Circle

Not only is Bettina Anderson set on getting to know the SpaceX founder, but she apparently has another motive for hanging around Mar-a-Lago. Insiders at the Florida club told The New York Post that Anderson is attempting to pursue a spot in Donald Trump's administration, specifically expressing desires for a philanthropic role — either an advisory committee or community outreach board.

Advertisement

Anderson's social status could be advantageous for the Trump image; however, past social media posts could ruin her approval from MAGA backers — subsequently leading to a failed attempt at getting the president-elect's approval for his administration. Anderson previously posted messages supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 protocols, two stances where Trump sits opposite. Sources in Trump's inner circle told The Daily Mail that Anderson may have a hard time fitting in because she wasn't "MAGA to begin with."

Donald Trump Jr. fueled rumors of a split with his now ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle back in September when he was spotted cozying up to Anderson at a brunch spot in Palm Beach. From then on, Anderson became known as Don Jr.'s "rumored mistress," up until Don confirmed his break up with Guilfoyle and brought Anderson to Christmas. According to Radar Online, Anderson is expected to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

Advertisement