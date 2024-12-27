Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Reportedly Has Eyes For Another Man In Trump's Inner Circle
As Kimberly Guilfoyle painted a lonely picture of her 2024 Christmas on social media, her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. was busy flaunting his new girl, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family Christmas dinner. However, Anderson may be a point of contention for the Trumps, as rumors suggest that she's only in it to climb the social ladder.
According to insiders close to the family who spoke with The Daily Mail, Anderson is only using Don Jr. as a "stepping stone" to get close to "bigger fish" in Donald Trump's inner circle, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It's no secret that Musk is Trump's right-hand man, especially after Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Trump's campaign for the presidency. Last month, Trump wouldn't stop openly shading Musk for hanging around Mar-a-Lago too much, but a photo of the two talking with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proves that they are still buddy-buddy.
Sources in Palm Beach who know Anderson say that she guns for older, wealthier men with whom to start relationships — a type that would allow her to continue living an affluent, carefree lifestyle. An insider who knows Anderson from the modeling industry confirmed to the outlet that she's seeking to get into Musk's exclusive circle.
Bettina Anderson may not be someone Donald Trump approves for Don Jr.
Not only is Bettina Anderson set on getting to know the SpaceX founder, but she apparently has another motive for hanging around Mar-a-Lago. Insiders at the Florida club told The New York Post that Anderson is attempting to pursue a spot in Donald Trump's administration, specifically expressing desires for a philanthropic role — either an advisory committee or community outreach board.
Anderson's social status could be advantageous for the Trump image; however, past social media posts could ruin her approval from MAGA backers — subsequently leading to a failed attempt at getting the president-elect's approval for his administration. Anderson previously posted messages supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 protocols, two stances where Trump sits opposite. Sources in Trump's inner circle told The Daily Mail that Anderson may have a hard time fitting in because she wasn't "MAGA to begin with."
Donald Trump Jr. fueled rumors of a split with his now ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle back in September when he was spotted cozying up to Anderson at a brunch spot in Palm Beach. From then on, Anderson became known as Don Jr.'s "rumored mistress," up until Don confirmed his break up with Guilfoyle and brought Anderson to Christmas. According to Radar Online, Anderson is expected to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025.