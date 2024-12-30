Why Jimmy Carter Chose To Spend His Final Days In A Place Near To His Heart

One of the many truths about the marriage between Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter is that in 1961, together they built the home that would be their final resting place. Per People, the sprawling Plains, Georgia property includes a pond that Jimmy helped dig himself, with a willow tree at its edge. It's underneath this willow tree that both Jimmy and Rosalynn will be buried, side-by-side. The couple also willed the estate to the National Park Service, which means it will essentially be turned into a well-preserved living museum for future generations to visit.

Both Jimmy and Rosalynn had a deep history and connection with this area of Georgia. Born in the local hospital and never moving far from home, the couple were known for embedding themselves in their communities. The Carter Center, which announced the 39th President's death on X, formerly Twitter, is a great example. The organization started in Georgia and has since spread across the country.

All of this speaks to the general sense of care and responsibility Jimmy seems to have felt throughout his life. Before the former president died, his personal reverend gave an interview to the Morehouse School of Medicine. The Rev. Tony Lowden would visit Jimmy while he was under hospice care and said, "[Carter's experience] has taught me a whole lot...It's all up to the human spirit and their will." And even in his death, Jimmy Carter has given the public a museum to enjoy.

