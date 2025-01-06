10 Red Flags In Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Relationship You Can't Ignore

Plenty of couples have age gaps, and many can make their relationship work despite it. It's important, however, to note how old each person in the couple was when they first got together. Jay-Z and Beyoncé first met when the top Grammy winner of all time was just 18 years old. While both have said that they were friends for about a year and a half before they started dating, Jay-Z is 11 years older than his wife, putting him in his early 30s when they met. Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a bigger age gap than we remember, and that, coupled with Beyoncé's age when they met and started dating, has led many to accuse Jay-Z of grooming Beyoncé.

Fueling those grooming accusations was a resurfaced video of Beyoncé toasting Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. The two weren't yet married, but they had been together for years at that point. Beyoncé would have been 25, and Jay-Z would have been turning 37. "You've taught me so many things. I was 20 years old when we first started dating. You taught me how to be a woman, you taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend," Beyoncé said. "You've given me so much in life ... and ... this is, it's not enough. It's not enough I can give you." Many took issue with Beyoncé's comments, citing her note about Jay-Z teaching her "how to be a woman" as evidence of unhealthy dynamics within their relationship as a result of grooming.

