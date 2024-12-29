5 Outdated Trends Ivanka Trump Was Caught Wearing

Ivanka Trump has long fit into the world of fashion, whether it was as a fashion week guest, a runway model, or the designer of her now-defunct eponymous brand. Her personal style has hit some highs and a few lows, and some of her looks, though they may not have been particularly cringe-worthy, are notably dated.

What does it mean to say something looks dated? A few things. For starters, it can practically have a time stamp on it — you can look at an image from a certain time period and know by the outfit when the photo was taken. Or it can mean that the outfit looks like it was from a bygone era and verges on costume-ish. There are a number of examples when the Trump family has chosen outdated styles, and spoiler alert: They involve more than one instance of Ivanka wearing skinny jeans when they were not on trend. Don't get between this girl and her stovepipes. Unfortunately, that's not the only era-inappropriate clothing that Ivanka has rocked before.