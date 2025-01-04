Sad Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Early Life In Tennessee

One would think that the child of one of the most famous musicians of all time would live nothing but a happy, lavish life. And while Lisa Marie Presley — daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — certainly had her share of ups in her time, the Princess of Rock n' Roll also had more than her fair share of downs.

Like her father, Lisa Marie Presley brought music into the world — releasing three studio albums between 2003 and 2012. She also became well known for her charitable work, particularly when she aided with the relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. However, prior to her tragic death at the age of 54 in 2023, Lisa Marie also had to contend with short-lived marriages (including a particularly tumultuous one to Michael Jackson), opioid addiction, and the heartbreaking death of her own son in 2020.

Lisa Marie's hardships did not start when she was an adult. Unfortunately, much of the tragedy she faced in her life dates back to her childhood and teenage years in her home state of Tennessee.

