Hoda Kotb's Tragic, Real-Life Story

Hoda Kotb has been open about most of the tragedies in her life, but she's been the most vocal about her journey with cancer. The news anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2007, and the diagnosis has been a major part of her life ever since. After learning of her diagnosis, Kotb faced the difficult road of treatment, and it took her some time to find a doctor she wanted to work with. Once Kotb found a doctor she liked, she had to agree to a treatment plan. "There was some question about [whether or not I should have] chemotherapy: one doctor said you should have chemo; one said you don't have to have chemo; one said you can't make a mistake either way. I opted not to do chemo because it wasn't in my lymph nodes," Kotb said in an interview for Cancer Connect.

Advertisement

Upon diagnosis, Kotb initially planned to keep her medical news private. After all, many celebrity health struggles completely fly under the radar because stars choose to keep these details to themselves. "I wanted to forget about it, but someone encouraged me to say something," Kotb said on an episode of "Today." Although the news anchor could see the positives to sharing her diagnosis, there was one aspect of sharing that she wasn't a fan of: "The one downside is people look at you with pity. And I have to say, for me personally, that's one of the hardest looks to ever get," Kotb said.